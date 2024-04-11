Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton in Bridgerton season 3
Has Colin Bridgerton Caught Your Eye? Then You’ll Want To Know Who He’s Played By

Published: Apr 11, 2024 11:29 am

The classic Bridgerton glow-up strikes again. Though you may not have obsessed over Colin Bridgerton in the show’s first two seasons, you’ll undoubtedly notice him now. The Bridgerton season 3 trailer has revealed Colin to be a suave and handsome love interest, one whose piercing gaze may make you wish you were standing in Penelope’s place.

So, who exactly is the dashing young man who’s brought Colin Bridgerton to life all these years, and where else might you have seen him?

Luke Newton is the one and only Colin Bridgerton

Colin Bridgerton is portrayed by English actor Luke Newton. Though Bridgerton has been his most prolific role by far, he’s had a few roles in other U.K. TV productions too, most notably the BBC Two soap drama The Cut and a Disney Channel show called The Lodge, about a young girl who ends up running her grandfather’s old hotel in the countryside. He’s also had a guest role on the hit ITV drama Mr. Selfridge. Between filming Bridgerton, however, Newton has also enjoyed some time in London’s West End, where he recently starred in a revival of The Shape of Things by Neil LaBute, and he’s had a role in The Book of Mormon, too.

Now, following in the footsteps of Regé-Jean Page and Jonathan Bailey as Bridgerton’s leading man is no easy task, but Luke Newton seems particularly suited for the job. If the Bridgerton trailer and the various sneak peek clips Netflix has so graciously granted us are any indication, Newton has that smoldering, longing stare down pat.

Bridgerton season 3, part 1 drops on Netflix on May 16. Part 2 will follow on June 13.

(featured image: Netflix)

El Kuiper
El (she/her) has been working as a freelance writer for various entertainment websites for over a year, ever since she completed her Ph.D. in Creative Writing. El's primary focus is television and movie coverage for The Mary Sue, including British TV and franchises like Marvel, but she is happy to pitch in with gaming content once in a while if it concerns one of the few video games she actually knows anything about. As much as she enjoys analyzing other people's stories, her biggest dream is to one day publish an original fantasy novel of her own.