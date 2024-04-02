While We Wait for Season 3, You Can Refamiliarize Yourself With the Bridgerton Family Tree

Even before the Bridgerton family’s many siblings came out in society and met their love matches, the Bridgerton family tree was already quite extensive. As one of the most well-respected and beloved families of the London Ton, just how many family members are there to contend with?

If you’re preparing yourself for Bridgerton season 3 and Colin and Penelope’s love story, now is the perfect time to reacquaint yourself with the Bridgerton family and every loveable member that we’ve met so far. After all, if all goes well, Penelope Featherington will soon be a Featherington no more.

Lord and Lady Ledger

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story not only gave us an emotional look at the loving and complex relationship between Queen Charlotte and King George but also a peek into Violet Bridgerton’s life before she met and married Edmund Bridgerton, as well. Back then, Violet Bridgerton was known as Violet Ledger. Her parents were Lord and Lady Ledger. Though we don’t know much about Lady Ledger, we do know that Lord Ledger strayed a bit far from home sometimes, conducting a passionate affair with a young Lady Agatha Danbury.

Viscount and Viscountess Bridgerton

Soon after Violet came of age, she married Viscount Edmund Bridgerton, with whom she had a loving marriage and eight wonderful, independent children, each a handful in their own way. Sadly, Edmund Bridgerton passed away from an allergic reaction to a bee sting just before Hyacinth, the youngest Bridgerton, was born. Currently, we don’t know anything about Edmund’s parents, but as they’re unlikely to be relevant to the ongoing story, there’s a good chance we’ll never learn more about them, anyway.

The Bridgerton children

So, Viscount Edmund and Viscountess Violet Bridgerton had eight well-rounded, attractive, and interesting children. After Edmund’s death, Violet became determined to see every one of her children find a love match, something which was, during the Regency period, still quite uncommon. So far, she’s succeeded with two of her children. A third is bound to find love in season 3, but what will happen to the rest?

Anthony Bridgerton and Kathani “Kate” Bridgerton

Anthony Bridgerton is the eldest Bridgerton child, and as such, has inherited the Viscount title from his father. In Bridgerton season 2, Anthony met Kate Sharma, a 26-year-old “spinster” who came to London to find a match for her sister, Edwina Sharma. Embroiled in an unnecessarily complicated love triangle, Anthony and Kate went from frenemies to lovers in a slow burn intense enough to leave you breathless. As we head into Bridgerton season 3, Anthony and Kate are still madly in love and settling into their new roles as Viscount and Viscountess.

You can read Anthony and Kate’s love story in The Viscount Who Loved Me by Julia Quinn.

Benedict Bridgerton

Benedict Bridgerton is the second oldest Bridgerton child. An artist at heart and in real life, Benedict enjoys all the freedom of being the second son without any of the responsibility. Though in the Bridgerton books, Benedict’s story is the third novel, the show has instead opted to develop him further before diving into his whirlwind romance with Sophie Beckett (hopefully, though, Bridgerton season 4 will give us the Benedict love story we all deserve).

You can discover Benedict and Sophie’s love story in An Offer From A Gentleman by Julia Quinn.

Colin Bridgerton (and Penelope Featherington)

Colin Bridgerton is the third Bridgerton child. Desperate to step out from under his brothers’ looming shadows, Colin has opted to travel the world, trying to find himself and his purpose. In the show, he’s also a hopeless romantic, falling swiftly for Penelope Featherington’s cousin, Marina, in season 1, blind to the feelings of the one who loves him most: Penelope. It’s safe to say Colin and Penelope will be together by the time Bridgerton season 3 ends after a delicious friends-to-lovers story arc that is sure to make us all swoon.

You can find out more about Colin and Penelope’s passionate romance in Romancing Mister Bridgerton by Julia Quinn.

Duke and Duchess of Hastings

Despite being Violet Bridgerton’s fourth-born child, Daphne was the first to get married in both the books and the Netflix show. Though modern viewers know the inevitable outcome of the “fake dating” trope, Daphne and Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings, were less aware that their devious ruse would lead to them falling in love. Despite a few marital bumps along the way (some more egregiously violating than others), Daphne and Simon now live happily in the countryside with their son, August Basset.

If you couldn’t get enough of Daphne and Simon’s story in Bridgerton season 1, you can relive their romance by reading The Duke & I by Julia Quinn.

Eloise Bridgerton

Eloise Bridgerton is the fifth Bridgerton child and the most free-thinking and independent by far. None too pleased with women’s limited role in society, Eloise often breaks the rules to follow other pursuits, whether it be tracking down Lady Whistledown’s alter ego or enjoying the occasional political lecture. Penelope is her best friend, so Eloise is sure to have a substantial role in Bridgerton’s upcoming season, but her canon love interest (in the books, anyway) is currently still spoken for.

If you’re desperate to know who Eloise ends up with (and if you don’t already know, you’ll definitely be surprised), you can read Eloise’s story in To Sir Phillip, With Love by Julia Quinn.

Francesca Bridgerton

As the sixth Bridgerton child, Francesca has had a limited role in the series so far, but that seems to be about to change in Bridgerton season 3, as the show’s recent “Kanthony” sneak peek featured a brief family moment between Francesca and her eldest brother. Originally portrayed by Ruby Stokes in the first two seasons of Bridgerton, the upcoming season will see Hannah Dodd take on the role.

If you want to know more about Francesca before she becomes a more permanent fixture in Bridgerton, you can read When He Was Wicked by Julia Quinn.

Gregory Bridgerton

As the youngest Bridgerton son, Gregory is quite far removed from his other brothers in age. And yet, despite the age gap, Gregory seems to be quite close with his older brothers, Anthony especially, as the two of them share a sweet and necessary moment as they reminisce over their late father’s love of pranks in Bridgerton season 2.

If you don’t fancy waiting another 12 years before we finally get to Gregory’s story in Bridgerton (if we ever do), you can read all about Gregory’s life as an adult in On The Way To The Wedding by Julia Quinn.

Hyacinth Bridgerton

Despite being the youngest, Hyacinth Bridgerton has proven herself to be quite opinionated, outspoken, and feisty. Constantly warring with her brother Gregory, Hyacinth clearly looks up to her elder sisters, but little does she know she will soon be the leading lady of her own magnificent love story, too.

If you want to know more about the youngest Bridgerton sibling, be sure to read It’s In His Kiss by Julia Quinn.

