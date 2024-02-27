All ‘Bluey’ Character Names Listed

The best things in life come in small packages. My favorite cartoon pooch Bluey not only entertains my family, but I find myself engrossed in the adorable animation. Each character has their quirks, and it’s hard not to laugh at the sticky situations they find themselves in.

Bluey is a cartoon for all ages, yet adults everywhere are the real fans of this Australian series. If you want to learn more about the characters, here are all the beloved Bluey characters you will see during the show.

Bluey’s family

(ABC Kids)

The real MVPs of this show are the Heeler family! The show focuses on Bluey Heeler, whose breed is a Blue Heeler. She’s the star of the show, and with her sassy attitude and kind-hearted nature, it’s no surprise she’s a fan favorite. Bluey never runs out of imagination and new games to play with her little sister Bingo. Her curiosity leads to all sorts of interesting adventures as she brings her mom Chilli and dad Bandit along for the ride.

Bluey’s family is large, and there are many notable characters to mention:

Bluey’s oddball cousin Muffin

Socks

Uncle Stripe

Aunt Trixie

Grandad

Grandpa Bob

Aunty Brandy

Nana

Uncle Rad

Frisky

Bluey’s friends

(ABC Kids)

Bluey & Bingo are fortunate to have a ton of friends in their class, as well as great teachers:

Mrs. Retriever is loved by all kindergarteners thanks to her kind-hearted nature and friendliness, and currently teaches Bingo.

Calypso is Bluey’s teacher, who loves nothing more than singing to his class.

Snickers is a dachshund who’s been friends with Bluey since they were babies.

Coco the poodle is another longtime friend, who loves nothing more than to play games with her friends.

Bingo’s friend Bentley

Buddy

Bluey’s Dalmatian friend Chloe

The Terriers are a bundle of energy who love to get up to mischief with Bluey & Bingo, especially to defend their country Scotland with swords and bows.

Digger

Dusty

Honey

Indy

Jack

Mackenzie

Major Tom, who is actually a horse!

Missy is Bingo’s best friend from “kindy.” She’s a very shy Australian terrier, but she tries to be brave just like Bluey & Bingo.

Lila, a Maltese dog, became inseparable from Bingo after playing games in kindergarten.

Winton is also a friend of Bluey’s from school

They also have incredible neighbors:

Judo

Lucky

Lucky’s dad

The Gnomes

Busker

Wendy

Doreen

Pom Pom

Jean Luc

Dougie

Janelle

Chucky

The Tradies

There are many lovable characters within the animated series, and it’s impossible to pick a favorite. Even Bluey’s beloved toys are enough to leave an impression especially the annoying Chattermax, who constantly distracts her from her tasks. We can only hope more episodes will arrive soon since we can’t get enough of our favorite dog.

(featured image: ABC Kids)

