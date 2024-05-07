Paw Patrol is a hit among the preschool crowd. Talking dogs, giant vehicles—what’s not to like? Of course, ask any four year old who leads the Paw Patrol, and they’ll tell you it’s the human boy Ryder. But how old is Ryder?

Paw Patrol tells the story of the titular team of young dogs who perform search and rescue operations in the seaside city of Adventure Bay. In each episode, the team takes on a task like rescuing a lost kitten. The team takes on missions in their base, the Lookout, and each employs a special arsenal of vehicles and tools.

The core Paw Patrol team team consists of six adorable (and very merchandisable) puppies: Chase, a German shepherd police dog; Marshall, a Dalmatian who’s a firefighter; Skye, a cockapoo who flies an airplane; Rocky, a mutt who does recycling and contractor work; Rubble, a bulldog who drives a bulldozer; and Zuma, a chocolate lab who drives a hovercraft and does underwater rescues. The team also has other members who have joined in the series and movies.

Although the dogs range from 5-7 years old (in human years), Ryder is slightly older. As the Paw Patrol website explains, Ryder is 10 years old:

Ryder is a 10-year-old boy who runs the Lookout and serves as PAW Patrol’s leader. Despite his age, he and the pups have saved every adult in Adventure Bay countless times! Ryder adopted each of the pups and trained them to be a part of PAW Patrol. When he receives a distress call, he summons the pups via his Pup Pad. Ryder picks the right pup for the job, organizes the pack, and supervises the team on their rescue missions. To the best of our knowledge, he’s never been paid for all his hard work.

Does Ryder ever age? It doesn’t look like it. Whenever there’s trouble in Adventure Bay, citizens can rest easy knowing that a ten-year-old boy and six talking dogs are on the scene.

