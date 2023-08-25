Alert! Alert! Pedro Pascal Just Liked This ‘Good Omens’ Fan Art!

Whenever your favorite celebrity seems to like the same things that you do, it is obviously a very cool moment and that’s what happened with Pedro Pascal! Many of us have flocked to the Prime Video series Good Omens to be emotionally destroyed for season 2 of the series based on the work of Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett. With season 2, it has wielded even more fan art and attention for fans because we need something to try and calm the waters of our dark hearts after that finale.

This is not new for Good Omens. For season 1, fans were so in love with Crowley (David Tennant) and Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) after the first season that they flooded the internet with art of their own creations for the show. It is frankly why a lot of us got into it in the first place. I’d never read the novel and I wasn’t really that interested in the series outside of my own love of David Tennant and then I saw the fan art and thought to myself “yes, I’d like this show to wreck me.”

And wreck me it did. Season 2 was emotional, to say the least and not spoil. What we’re excited about now is that Pedro Pascal, star of The Mandalorian and The Last of Us, seems to be a fan of the series. Or at least artwork done by a fan that he follows. The artist formerly known as Twitter (X) had Pascal’s name trending quickly when one fan noticed that Pascal liked a piece by Rickie Yagawa on Instagram (who also does a lot of Pascal’s characters).

WAIT OH MY GOD I THOUGHT YOU GUYS WERE KIDDING?!?!?! PEDRO PASCAL LIKED GOOD OMENS FANART I LOVE IT HERE pic.twitter.com/4I9gTQqFxY — fallen! dan♡ of the endless ☥ (@isolatedbug) August 22, 2023

Whether this means that Pascal is a fan of the show or just Yagawa’s work, we don’t know but I like to think that he has his ships he likes to see artwork of on his timeline. Crowley and Aziraphale being one of them.

What else does Pedro Pascal ship?

Maybe it is just the Chloé Zhao writing fanfic syndrome but learning that our favorite celebrities are also huge nerds is nice sometimes. There’s a reason that Ben Wyatt is my favorite character and it is because of how much he loves things like fanfic. Fan art is part of that same world and while I cannot draw to save my life, I love to add fan art to my collection at home. Knowing that your favorite actor might like the same things you do? Just makes it that much better!

Personally? I do hope that Pascal loves Din/Cobb because that’s my dream ship but it makes you wonder, does he have other favorite ships in the shows he’s watching? What art work would he like to see? More of Crowley and Aziraphale? All we’re asking is for Pedro Pascal to drop his ship list because we have to know what kind of taste he has. I hope he agrees that Loki/Mobius/Sylvie should all be in a throuple together.

This is just a fun part of fandom, really. One that we’re all rightfully obsessed with.

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

(featured image: Prime Video/Disney+)

