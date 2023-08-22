Let’s Cry Over the Most Devastating ‘Good Omens’ Fan Art

This article contains massive spoilers for Good Omens season 2.

Season 2 of Good Omens was so good. It was funny and charming and sweet! It had dancing! It had some heart-meltingly romantic moments, and lovely character development.

Oh, and an absolutely devastating season finale, in which Aziraphale abandons Crowley to take the job of Supreme Archangel of Heaven.

Not only is that last scene heartwrenching, but it casts the rest of the season in a whole new light. Why does Aziraphale take up Metatron on his offer? Why do he and Crowley seem to misunderstand each other so fundamentally, especially after all they’ve been through? Fan theories abound, from drugs in Aziraphale’s coffee to Aziraphale secretly planning to thwart the Second Coming.

We won’t find out what exactly’s going on until season 3, assuming Prime Video renews the series. In the meantime, let’s work through our feelings with the most heartbreaking and insightful fan art on the internet!

I’ve saved the absolute best—like, the artwork that completely broke me—for last, but these will all bring a tear to your eye. (You’ll need to be logged into Instagram to see some of them.)

Here’s a little heartbreaker, set to a Mhairi McFarlane quote:

How about a montage of happy moments, revealed in the midst of that unforgettable kiss?

Or maybe just a sad Crowley, looking up at the stars from Earth now that Aziraphale is gone.

Multiple artists have played with the gold makeup that the Archangels wear, exploring ideas for what Aziraphale’s might look like. Ena Sexton portrays Aziraphale wearing tear track-shaped makeup.

Meanwhile, ish7ar explores what Aziraphale might look like if he’s corrupted by Heaven. This one is one of my favorites. That expression on Aziraphale’s face!

Oh, I know! Let’s watch every other character in the series get happy endings while Crowley and Aziraphale deal with their broken hearts! (I know this is the second Ena Sexton piece in this article, but it was impossible to pick just one of her drawings, and really hard to get it down to two. Seriously, go check out her Instagram page, it’s amazing.)

I know Maggie and Nina don’t technically end up together at the end of the season, but the spark is there, and the door is wide open. Here’s another rendering of Crowley dealing with his grief in the middle of a sea of happy couples.

Here’s one that explores the tearful reunion that we’re praying will happen in season 3.

I had been lost to you, sunlight

And flew like a moth to you, sunlight, oh, sunlight

Oh, your love is sunlight

Oh, your love is sunlight

But it is sunlight#GoodOmens #GoodOmensFanArt pic.twitter.com/FPSg95FgHh — N/A ✍️? (@ChelseaWrenArt) August 18, 2023

But maybe season 3 will go in a different direction! Maybe it’ll have a jaw-dropping scene like this one, with the two meeting in battle!

on the other side of the war #GoodOmens pic.twitter.com/BZ1oGc5qaZ — c (@clakearts) August 5, 2023

Finally, here’s my absolute favorite bit of fan art, by Camille Cailloux. This multipart comic starts with Crowley’s slowly blooming love for Aziraphale, as he watches the angel get up to his antics throughout the ages. But Aziraphale gets scared off when Crowley finally professes his feelings.

Ouch. Ouch, my heart. Oh, ow.

And here’s the followup, from Aziraphale’s point of view. What I love about these comics is that they show how much Crowley and Aziraphale were talking past each other in that last scene. As Maggie and Nina point out in episode 6, their communication skills have never been great, and those problems come to a head in the final scene. It’s telling that, in these comics, each one feels like the other one left him.

Do you have any favorite pieces of Good Omens fan art (devastating or otherwise)? Did you create something you want to share? Wipe away those tears and stick it in the comments!

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

