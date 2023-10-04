The ‘Ahsoka’ Finale Changes the Balance of Power in the ‘Star Wars’ Galaxy

The Ahsoka finale was full of action, drama, suspense, and hope. It was also full of references that not every viewer may understand. Here’s a breakdown of the ending of Ahsoka season 1 and what the future holds for all of our main characters.

Morgan Elsbeth

Unfortunately, it looks as though this is where we say goodbye to Morgan Elsbeth. After being properly inducted as a Nightsister, she is told to sacrifice herself to provide Thrawn and the Great Mothers with the time to escape. When Thrawn reminds her that it is “for the Empire,” she waits until she is alone to respond with “for Dathomir,” revealing that her true goal was always the return of her culture and people. Morgan Elsbeth may have died at Ahsoka Tano’s hand, but her people may be reborn thanks to her actions. She also destroys Ahsoka’s shoto lightsaber, meaning Ahsoka is now down a lightsaber for the time being—then again, Huyang has a whole lightsaber repair shop on his ship, so she’ll have no trouble rebuilding it.

Grand Admiral Thrawn and The Great Mothers

Thanks to Elsbeth, Grand Admiral Thrawn and The Great Mothers claimed a victory at the last second, barely managing to jump to hyperspace before Ahsoka Tano and Sabine Wren caught up to them. Captain Enoch also confirms that their destination is Dathomir—the homeworld of the Nightsisters in Star Wars‘ main galaxy. The location, combined with one last look at Thrawn’s cargo, seems to indicate that the Great Mothers are looking to restore the Nightsisters, potentially giving Thrawn an army of undead Force witches.

Considering Thrawn’s lack of understanding of the Force was a major reason for his defeat in Star Wars Rebels, it makes sense that he’s hoping to gain the upper hand by using the Mothers’ magick to his advantage.

Shin Hati

In Ahsoka episode 7, Shin Hati and her Master Baylan Skoll parted ways, leaving Shin to fight Ahsoka, Ezra, and Sabine on her own. Though she eventually had the aid of Thrawn’s forces, they were soon told to retreat, leaving her behind—and now, in Ahsoka‘s finale, Shin is still on Peridea by herself. She appears to be attempting to join the band of rogues whom she and her master previously hired to attack Ezra and Sabine after declining Ahsoka’s offer of support in the previous episode.

Baylan Skoll

Baylan Skoll may have found that great power he was looking for, as he appears to have stumbled across giant statues of the Mortis gods. The Mortis gods, also known as the Father, the Son, and the Daughter, are Force-wielders who embody different aspects of the Force. The Son represented the dark side, the Daughter represented the light, and the Father acted as the balance between the two. It should be noted that the Daughter’s statue has been partially destroyed, whether intentionally or unintentionally, we do not yet know.

However, the untimely death of Baylan Skoll’s actor, Ray Stevenson, does leave the future of the character and this plotline in question.

Ezra Bridger

I was very worried when Ezra was once again trapped on Grand Admiral Thrawn’s Star Destroyer. However, he puts his impersonation skills to good use and steals a Night Trooper’s armor and an Imperial shuttle to escape, all of which are classic Ezra moves from Star Wars Rebels.

He then finds his way back to the New Republic and reunites with Her Syndulla and Chopper, the latter of whom recognizes him almost immediately, even with the helmet on. We sadly don’t get a hug, nor do we get to see Ezra meeting Hera and Kanan Jarrus’ son, Jacen. I suppose that’s something we’ll have to look forward to in Ahsoka season 2, should the series be renewed.

Ahsoka Tano and Sabine Wren

Sabine finally seems to be getting the hang of the Force, being able to pull her lightsaber towards her and push Ezra across a massive gap. Though they’re stuck on Peridea, Sabine and Ahsoka also appear to have reconciled, with Ahsoka thanking her Padawan for staying behind and saving her life. Both women also appear to see Force apparitions, with Ahsoka seeing Morai the convor and Sabine possibly seeing Anakin Skywalker’s Force ghost.

For additional context, Morai the convor is the animal form of the Daughter, one of the Mortis gods. When Ahsoka was a Padawan, she was killed by the Brother while on the Force Planet of Mortis with Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi in Star Wars: The Clone Wars. To save Ahsoka, the Daughter gave the last of her life force to Ahsoka. Since then, we’ve seen Ahsoka with convor birds at different times, one of whom is named Morai and to whom Ahsoka says she “owes her life.”

Between seeing Morai, Anakin’s Force Ghost, and statues of the Mortis gods, the Ahsoka finale confirms that the planet is strong in the Force and may have secrets that Ahsoka and Sabine need to explore before they return to their galaxy and help in the fight against Thrawn.

This piece was written during the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike. Without the labor of the actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

