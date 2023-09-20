‘Ahsoka’s Peridea Has Big Connotations for the Star Wars Universe

Ahsoka has done it again with another brilliant and shocking episode. Episode 6, “Part Six: Far, Far Away,” is filled with several significant connotations for the Star Wars universe as it takes viewers beyond the galaxy for the first time. The episode sees Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto), Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson), and Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno) travel to the extragalactic planet Peridea in their search for Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen), with Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) accompanying them as their prisoner. Their travels prove successful as they land safely on Peridea and are immediately greeted by signs of life.

Elsbeth’s predictions are also proven correct, as Thrawn awaits their arrival on Peridea. As a result, the episode marks the highly anticipated live-action debuts of both Thrawn and Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi). While Thrawn and Bridger’s returns are very exciting, there’s clearly something more on Peridea than just the two of them. The revelation that the planet is far from barren and that there’s something besides Thrawn calling to Elsbeth and Skoll is quite startling, and suggests that Peridea may play a more significant role in the Star Wars universe.

What is Peridea, and what does it mean for Star Wars?

(Disney+)

Peridea was first mentioned in Ahsoka episode 2, “Part Two: Toil and Trouble,” when Elsbeth acquired the star map and it showed her the Pathway to Peridea. According to Skoll, the Pathway and planet were considered urban legends within the Jedi Order. However, Elsbeth remains firm in her belief that the legends of Peridea are “based in truth.” As a Nightsister of Dathomir, she seems to know something about the planet that Skoll and Hati did not. When they finally arrive on Peridea in episode 6, our suspicions are confirmed: Peridea bears deep ties to the Nightsisters.

Upon their arrival, they are greeted by the Great Mothers, a trio of very powerful Nightsisters. It is revealed that the Nightsisters are the ones that Elsbeth heard calling from across the galaxy to alert her to Thrawn’s presence. The Nightsisters of Dathomir have always been steeped in mystery, with viewers knowing little about them aside from the fact that they hail from Dathomir and wield dark magick that’s noticeably different from both the Force and the dark side of the Force. However, Ahsoka drops a bombshell by revealing that the Nightsisters actually originated on Peridea, and used the Pathway to make their way to Dathomir.

This finally explains why their magick is so distinct, unlike what the Jedi and Sith yield. It also raises suspicion that Peridea is a planet steeped in dark magick as the Nightsisters’ homeworld. The fact that it is the “graveyard of the purrgil” and its rings are made of purrgil corpses certainly suggests that much darkness is dwelling on the planet. Another shocking development is that Skoll also claims to have heard some power calling to him from the planet. He believes there’s a power greater than Thrawn and potentially more significant than even the Force on Peridea—perhaps even powerful enough to change the galaxy.

We really don’t know what Skoll is sensing or looking for, but it only makes us more curious about what is really on Peridea. While most are focused on the enormous threat of Thrawn heading toward the Star Wars galaxy, there’s a feeling that perhaps a more significant threat and power source is staying behind on Peridea. With its connection to the Nightsisters and odd effect on Skoll, there’s much darkness and mystery in Peridea that needs further exploration.

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

(featured image: Disney+)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]