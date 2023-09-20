Who Said Stormtroopers Can’t Sparkle?

While the Star Wars creators love to pull characters and lore from the vast depths of Star Wars Legends and its Expanded Universe, the latest episode of Ahsoka saw a brand new character get introduced to us.

Warning: spoilers ahead for the first six episodes of Ahsoka.

Grand Admiral Thrawn made a suitably dramatic entrance, complete with a legion of what the subtitles dubbed Night-troopers. Leading these soldiers is Captain Enoch, recognizable by his shining golden mask and matching armor plates.

While all the troopers had patched-up and cracked armor, Captain Enoch has augmented his own armor with plates of gold (who knows where he found that on this purrgil graveyard of a planet). So who is this fashionista within Thrawn’s gang? Let’s find out.

Captain Enoch’s bringing extra back

Played by actor Wes Chatham, Captain Enoch does wear similar armor to the Night-troopers, but the most notable difference is the helmet. The entire face panel has been replaced with a mask of pure gold, resembling a face that could have been inspired by the Nightsisters that were there on Peridea. There are certainly similarities between the accented eyes and sharp features. Plus, it would make sense, in the ten years that Enoch has been there with Thrawn, for close bonds to form between the troops and the witches.

Enoch appears only briefly but clearly holds command and some importance among the legion that obeys Thrawn. The title of Captain assigns him military status and he is also trusted by Thrawn to send out squads in pursuit of Baylan Skoll and Shin Hati (and, in turn, Ezra Bridger and Sabine Wren). From what we’ve seen so far, Captain Enoch is the right-hand man of Thrawn, carrying out the nitty-gritty of taking over the world.

In a brief exchange we see between Enoch and Sabine, it does seem that he has more personality than the average Imperial lackey, however. He even goes so far as to make a morbid joke as he sends Sabine off into Peridea, commenting: “Die well.” Not exactly laugh-out-loud funny, but close enough for a fanatical follower of Thrawn.

Speaking of following Thrawn, the name Enoch could also suggest where the character will go in the future. It comes from a biblical figure, a prominent figure in the Bible’s Old Testament whose main characteristic was showing an unwavering faith in God. Enoch ended up becoming one of only two people who never technically died but were instead welcomed into Heaven by God.

As such, could this name choice suggest Enoch will be similarly devoted to Thrawn? Only time will tell, but with only two episodes of Ahsoka left, we’d expect to find out soon.

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

