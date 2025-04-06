Adam Kinzinger denounces the ‘Trump is playing chess’ lie that MAGA believes in

Chaos has been a central theme of President Donald Trump’s recent policy decisions. While his supporters believe the chaos is all part of some grand plan, not everyone is buying what the president is selling—and as has now become an almost daily tradition, Adam Kinzinger had something to say about Trump’s supposed chess-like strategies as well.

Canadian journalist Dean Blundell recently posted in support of Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. “Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney cut off economic and security ties with Trump’s America—no warning, no negotiation. Just a clear message: Canada won’t be part of MAGA’s world,” Blundell wrote. Trump, who has smugly antagonized Canada for the past few months, finally dropped the “governor of Canada” jokes and called him by his rightful title: prime minister.

(X/@ItsDeanBlundell/@getoffthecouch)

Needless to say, some members of the MAGA movement were predictably irritated by Blundell’s, and, by extension, Carney’s insult of Trump. “Oh, you think you are a big shot. Playing checkers against a leader playing chess is going to really turn out for u canuks! Umm, not!” one Trump supporter wrote on X. Surprisingly (or unsurprisingly, if you’ve been keeping an eye on X) former Representative Adam Kinzinger from Illinois joined the fray.

“Can we just retire the ‘Trump is playing chess’ garbage?” Kinzinger wrote in response. He attached a meme of a man struggling to use a shape-sorter in his post, adding, “Trump is really playing this game.” Kinzinger has mocked the president online before—multiple times, in fact.

(X/@AdamKinzinger)

When the stock market is crashing and basic goods and necessities are becoming increasingly expensive, many find it difficult to believe that there’s a master plan in the works—and if there is, it isn’t one that will benefit the general public. Trump’s vitriol towards the U.S.’s historic allies hasn’t gone unnoticed either. To the average person, and especially those who do not support this administration, Trump’s moves deviate from the diplomatic and economic policies of his predecessors. But given the benefit of the doubt, what does the Trump administration’s economic plan truly look like?

A plan can still be terrible

United States Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent suggests linking security and economic relations even more closely. He suggests placing broad tariffs against allies in an attempt to coerce further dependence on the United States. This may explain why Trump has been so adamant about his tariffs, but the plan is contingent on allies opting not to retaliate against the United States.

In the past few months, the Trump administration has shown a lack of benevolence toward its allies. Trump has been threatening to annex Canada, take Greenland by force, and reclaim the Panama Canal. Every other country, like the United States, will have interests geared towards their people. It wouldn’t be surprising if most of these nations fought back instead of complying with Trump and Co.’s new world order. Anyone can play chess, but whether they’re moving the pieces correctly is another story altogether.

(featured image: Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

