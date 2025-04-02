Adam Kinzinger destroys Trump’s ‘Liberation Day’

If Adam Kinzinger can take a shot at Donald Trump, he’s going to take it. And now, he’s coming for Donald Trump’s latest weird move: Liberation Day.

With the tariffs threatening to hurt Americans in the long run, Trump is pushing an idea of a “Liberation Day.” Reportedly, he is planning to have a press conference this week that will include some kind of announcement from the President. He really wants this “Liberation Day” to happen and it just all feels so weird.

But Adam Kinzinger pointed out that what Trump is doing is something that the Founding Fathers legitimately fought to stop when this country was created but what do I know. Kinzinger tweeted “Trump’s tariffs = a TAX on YOU while Congress stays silent. This isn’t Liberation Day – it’s taxation without representation.”

The thing about the tariffs that Trump wants to impose is that those who don’t support him recognize that Americans are going to be the ones paying the most. In fact, we knew this from the jump but for whatever reason, those who are fans of Trump refused to recognize that. Or maybe they knew and just wanted us all to suffer because it somehow benefited them.

The tariffs will line the pockets of those who already have enough money to live comfortably. But if they are quiet, maybe Trump’s tariffs will even line their pockets. The reality though is that his tariffs are going to come down on Americans and we’re going to be the ones who suffer from them.

So having Kinzinger continually poking holes in Trump’s logic and plans does kind of rule. He could have just let it go but, instead, Kinzinger is using his platform to point out that Trump is, in a lot of ways, acting about as un-American as can be. Taxation without representation and all that…

