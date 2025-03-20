Adam Kinzinger blames Trump for ‘wrecking America’ in a recession callout post

Adam Kinzinger’s substack strikes again! The former Republican Representative took to his account to write about Trump’s actions and the “recession” that Kinzinger is putting on the President.

With the headline “The Trump Recession: How One Man’s “Success” is Wrecking America,” Kinzinger’s piece explores the repercussions of what is going on with Trump’s government. The subheader states “From economic collapse to global blunders, Trump’s policies are backfiring—bigly.”

Much of Kinzinger’s piece is about how Trump’s quest for his own greatness and benefit is having a great effect on the American people. “The law of unintended consequences states that every action can—and most likely will—produce unexpected results. You can see this law in action daily as Donald Trump pursues greatness (for himself) while others, including the nation, pay the price,” Kinzinger wrote.

Kinzginer goes on to point out the obvious in Trump’s economic plan: Adding tariffs as a way of making American jobs is only going to force Americans into greater debt and, as Kinzinger points out in his piece, it’s just going to get worse. With the DOGE layoffs, we’re seeing struggles at basic government functions. Most of the agencies that Trump and Musk tore into were already understaffed and now it is dire. Look at what is happening with airports!

But as Kinzinger wrote, it isn’t working and the people that Trump and his administration are attacking are doing better than before. “So there you have it. Trump’s policies are backfiring. The economy is in shambles. The government is in chaos. China is gaining ground. The GOP is in turmoil. Ukraine is stronger, and Tesla is crashing. And yet, Trump still claims his presidency has been the most successful since George Washington’s,” he wrote.

But Kinzinger left his piece with an eerie note “You have to wonder—how much more of this ‘success’ can he handle?” And that’s really the question that weighs on us all daily. Kinzinger continues to tear into Trump at every turn. And at least someone is.

