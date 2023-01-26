Rumor has it that the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is gearing up to debut Sentry in the upcoming Thunderbolts film. Sentry is a complex character that fans of Marvel Comics have been longing to see on the big screen for some time. Few heroes and villains in the Marvel universe are as powerful or tragic as Robert Reynolds’ Sentry.

Who is Sentry?

Reynolds’ transformation into Sentry was accidental: He was struggling with drug addiction when he broke into a laboratory and injected himself with the Golden Sentry Serum in hopes of getting high.

Unbeknownst to him, scientists had developed the Golden Sentry Serum in an attempt to recreate the Super Soldier Serum, but with amplified effects. As a result, Reynolds gained the power of a million exploding suns. The limit of his power is unknown, but he is believed to be nearly omnipotent. While he is sometimes the hero Sentry, he also sometimes manifests the Void, a supervillain who has killed thousands in the Marvel universe. He spends the majority of his life tormented and trying to forget or destroy the Void.

While looks are important, the actor who plays Sentry will ultimately need to have the talent and depth to play such a conflicted hero. Here are 10 actors who could pull it off.

Ryan Gosling

(Netflix)

Rumors suggest that Ryan Gosling is currently being eyed by the MCU for the role of Sentry. He’s an extremely versatile actor who has done everything from musicals to comedies and action films, so he has the skills to tackle a character like Sentry. Reactions to Gosling’s rumored casting have been a bit mixed. Some agree that he meets the basic requirements to play the character, but some question if he has the emotional depth and physique to accurately portray Sentry.

Alexander Skarsgård

(Warner Bros.)

In addition to Gosling, rumors suggest that Alexander Skarsgård is being eyed by Marvel for the role of Sentry. Skarsgård has also been one of the most popular fan choices for the role. It can’t be denied that he is the spitting image of Sentry, and his roles in The Legend of Tarzan and The Northman prove that he can totally rock the hero’s long hair. With each of these performances, Skarsgård transformed himself into sheer, brute force, showing that he is capable of embodying the extreme power of Sentry.

Plus, he has had an interest in the MCU for a while, having auditioned for both the roles of Thor and Captain America. Skarsgård can pull off a character like Sentry, and there’s reported interest coming from all sides to see him in the role, making him a strong candidate.

Henry Cavill

(Paramount)

After rumors began surfacing of Sentry’s entry in the MCU, fans were quick to name Henry Cavill as one of their top choices. Fans have been itching to see him in the MCU for a while, whether as Hyperion, Sentry, or Doctor Doom. Now that Cavill has stepped down from The Witcher and confirmed he will not be returning as the DCU’s Superman, fans are even more eager for him to join the MCU.

Cavill’s past roles have shown that he is more than capable of both the physical and emotional demands of playing a hero like Sentry. However, he has already devoted himself to the Warhammer franchise, and he may not want to be typecast by playing a role that is somewhat similar to Superman.

Glenn Howerton

(FX)

Glenn Howerton is another fan pick for the role of Sentry. Like Cavill and Skarsgård, his name has been tossed around the MCU for some time now. James Gunn revealed that the It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia star was actually his second choice to play Peter Quill in Guardians of the Galaxy. While the role ultimately went to Chris Pratt, some fans are still hoping that Howerton was shortlisted for other potential roles in the MCU.

While he has the looks and charisma to play a superhero, he is best known for his comedic roles, and it’s unclear if he has the emotional range to play Sentry. He may be better suited for a character like Reed Richards or Nova, which fans have also suggested.

Boyd Holbrook

(Netflix)

Another name suggested by more than a few fans is Boyd Holbrook. Although his name hasn’t gotten as much traction for the role as others on this list, he would be a strong candidate. He already has experience starring in comic book adaptions with his roles in Logan and The Sandman. In both of those projects, he proved his acting abilities and showed that he makes a terrifying supervillain. However, his performance in We Can Be Heroes proves that he can just as easily slip into the superhero side of Sentry. Holbrook certainly boasts the talent and physical characteristics required of Sentry, and he’s swiftly building up the star power for the role, too.

Brad Pitt

(Sony)

Brad Pitt is a bit of an iffy choice for Sentry. At 59, he may be a bit too old for the role. Plus, after a brief cameo in Deadpool 2, he seemed to be done with superhero roles. However, fans aren’t ready to give up yet on the idea of him playing a larger MCU role. His expansive resume and accolades are evidence enough that he has the acting abilities and experience to portray Sentry. Many fans have also pointed out that he was the spitting image of Sentry as Achilles in Troy, though that was nearly 20 years ago.

Ultimately, Pitt has the acting skills and star power for Sentry, but the opportunity for him to nab the role may have passed.

Ryan Hurst

(WGN America)

Even before the most recent Sentry rumors broke, Ryan Hurst’s devoted fans were advocating for him to be cast in the role. What makes Hurst unique is that he’s one of the few actors on this list who has openly expressed an interest in playing the complex hero. For over a year now, he has been sharing fan art of himself as Sentry on social media and urging his followers to help him “manifest” the role.

The fan art has been pretty compelling and shows that Hurst bears a striking resemblance to the character. Plus, his advocating for the role has shown that he understands who Sentry is, including that he has a troubled past and is more powerful than “Superman and Thor combined.” He certainly has the acting chops to take on the role of Sentry, given his portrayal of tragic and brutal characters in The Walking Dead and Sons of Anarchy.

Alexander Ludwig

(MGM Television)

Alexander Ludwig is another actor who could take on the role of Sentry. Like others on this list, Ludwig has shown his brute force and strength by portraying a Viking. He’s also shown a wider range of skills in comedies and dramas, including Heels and The Final Girls. Ludwig also already fits the part of Sentry to a T. The only question is whether he has enough star power for the MCU, considering he has not yet quite had his breakthrough moment.

Charlie Hunnam

(Warner Bros.)

Charlie Hunnam is another name that fans have brought up for the role of Sentry. While some have pegged him for the role of Green Arrow in the DC universe, it can’t be denied that Hunnam’s looks would make him a very compelling Sentry.

Hunnam is a versatile actor who can handle physically demanding action roles, as proven by his performances in King Arthur: Legend of the Sword and The Gentlemen. He’s also expected to gain renewed interest with his upcoming role in Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon.

Aaron Eckhart

(Film District)

Like Pitt, Aaron Eckhart is another actor who may have aged out of playing Sentry. Despite his age, Eckhart’s impressive resume and chiseled features have justified adding his name to the mix. Eckhart has proven his versatility as an actor with his roles in The Dark Knight, Olympus Has Fallen, and Sully. As far as looks go, fans have called his resemblance to Sentry “uncanny.” Given these factors, he still makes a strong candidate for the role.

(featured image: Netflix / Marvel Comics / Warner Bros. / The Mary Sue)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]