Bluey, Muffin, Socks, Bingo, and Chilli all smile and hold their arms up. The kids are wearing flower crowns.
All About Bluey’s Mom, Chilli Heeler

Julia Glassman
Published: May 1, 2024

Bluey isn’t just a great show for kids. It’s a funny and tender look into all the weirdness and wonder of parenting—especially when it comes to being a mom. Here’s everything you ever wanted to know about Bluey’s mom Chilli Heeler!

A brief biography of Chilli Heeler

Throughout the course of the show, we learn Chilli’s backstory. Originally born Chilli Cattle, Chilli grew up playing with her father in the “scrub” behind their house. She also learned to draw horses very well, as we learn in “Dragon,” thanks in part to encouragement by her now-deceased mother.

Chilli also has a sister, Brandy. In the episode “Onesies,” we learn that Chilli and Brandy are estranged, because Brandy hasn’t been able to have kids and Chilli has two daughters. However, Chilli’s journey to motherhood hasn’t always been rosy: in “The Show,” we learn that before having Bluey and Bingo, Chilli had a miscarriage.

Even after having kids, Chilli’s parenting struggles continued. In “Baby Race,” Chilli tells Bluey and Bingo about how she felt jealous of the other mothers whose babies hit their milestones faster than Bluey did. The episode ends with a tender moment, though: a baby Bluey taking her first steps towards Chilli. “I guess you saw something you wanted,” Chilli says to Bluey in the present day, seemingly still unaware of what a great mom she is.

Where does Bluey’s mom’s name come from?

Some of the characters in Bluey are named after real dogs that creator Joe Brumm knew growing up. For example, he really did once have a blue heeler named Bluey.

Even if we can’t confirm the source of every Bluey character’s name, the naming convention is clear: the dogs in the show have the kinds of names that real dogs have. That means that Bluey’s mom is named Chilli because in real life, “Chilli” would be a good name for a red Australian heeler.

Julia Glassman
Julia Glassman (she/her) holds an MFA from the Iowa Writers' Workshop, and has been covering feminism and media since 2007. As a staff writer for The Mary Sue, Julia covers Marvel movies, folk horror, sci fi and fantasy, film and TV, comics, and all things witchy. Under the pen name Asa West, she's the author of the popular zine 'Five Principles of Green Witchcraft' (Gods & Radicals Press). You can check out more of her writing at <a href="https://juliaglassman.carrd.co/">https://juliaglassman.carrd.co/.</a>