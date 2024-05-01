Use Your Zodiac Sign to See Which ‘Bridgerton’ Character You Are

Bridgerton! Fancy dresses, tricky love triangles, drama, and big personalities: Netflix’s hit regency romance series has it all. Plus, the signs of the Zodiac map onto the main characters surprisingly well!

Wondering which Bridgerton character embodies your Zodiac sign? Look no further. This simple quiz uses your sun sign, or the sign the sun was in when you were born, to match you up with a character. If you’re not sure what your sun sign is, you can look it up at Cafe Astrology.

To take the quiz, simply scroll down until you see your Zodiac sign, then read which character you are. If you want to get fancy, you can also look up your moon and rising signs to get a more detailed snapshot of your personality according to Bridgerton. Maybe you’re an Eloise sun with a Simon moon and a Queen Charlotte rising! Fascinating.

Aries: Lady Danbury

Aries is a fighter, and no one has fought harder to carve out a life for herself than Lady Danbury. As we learn in the Bridgerton prequel, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, Lady Danbury survives an abusive marriage and becomes one of the most influential members of the Ton. Not only that, but she has a heart the size of one of Queen Charlotte’s wigs, and she uses it to help the young people around her find their bliss.

Taurus: Anthony Bridgerton

Anthony can be a bit thick-headed sometimes—see that whole love triangle with Edwina and Kate, for example—but his heart is in the right place. Like Taurus, Anthony can be hard to budge, but once he’s on your side, he’s there for life.

Gemini: Penelope Featherington

Gemini is the communicator, and no one expresses herself more incisively than Penelope—with the help of her alter ego, of course. Penelope uses her observation skills and razor-sharp wit to produce musings and gossip that the entire Ton is hooked on.

Cancer: Kate Sharma

Cancer is a nurturing sign that feels things deeply, and Kate Sharma puts her own needs aside to look out for her little sister, Edwina. Of course, Kate’s powerful emotions don’t disappear just because she thinks she doesn’t deserve happiness, which makes her a perfect rival for the bullish Anthony. Until they finally admit they’re in love, that is.

Leo: Queen Charlotte

Charlotte is a skilled ruler who’s been through some serious heartbreak, but her Leo nature always shines through. I’m not just talking about all the fantastic wigs and dresses. I’m talking about the way she can command a room just by entering it.

Virgo: Daphne Bridgerton

Virgo is inquisitive, detail-oriented, and a little fretful. What better way to sum up Daphne’s story arc in season 1? Daphne puts a tremendous amount of care into making her first social season successful, and even though the stress gets to her at times, she skillfully navigates her way into a marriage no one thought was possible.

Libra: Lady Bridgerton

Violet Bridgerton has to juggle more responsibilities than many people can even imagine. She has to keep her household running smoothly, even while her son Anthony makes rookie mistakes. She has to get all those kids married off. And she has to deal with her still-potent grief over the death of her husband. And somehow … she does it all. Like a true Libra, Lady Bridgerton keeps all those balls in the air and makes it look easy.

Scorpio: Simon Basset

There’s an intensity to Scorpio that you might not expect until you’re confronted with it, and Simon embodies that intensity. The moody duke charts out the course of his whole life just to spite his abusive father, but finds that his pesky heart gets in the way when he falls for Daphne. Don’t worry, Simon—it happens to the best of us.

Sagittarius: Colin Bridgerton

Sagittarius is an optimistic explorer, and so is Colin! He wants to learn everything he can about the world around him, and he starts that journey by setting out to explore Europe. Now he has a new frontier to explore: his own heart, and his relationship with Penelope.

Capricorn: Eloise Bridgerton

We often think of Capricorns as people who rise to the top of their fields: CEOs, scholars, professional athletes, and more. Sometimes, though, it takes tremendous determination just to stay true to who you are. Eloise wants to live her own life instead of being funneled into the usual debutante-to-wealthy-mother pipeline, and so far, she’s doing just that.

Aquarius: Benedict Bridgerton

While Anthony and the other Bridgerton siblings set their sights on marriage, Benedict is a free spirit. Whether he’s palling around with artists or drinking some spiked tea, Benedict captures what it means to be a spiritually-attuned Aquarius.

Pisces: Edwina Sharma

Edwina is sensitive, gentle, and caring—and she eventually susses out what’s happening between her sister and her fiancé from a loaded moment with a bracelet that’s fallen to the ground. Pisces is a sign known for its deep empathy, and Edwina’s Pisces-ness definitely shines through.

