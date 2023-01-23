The Marvel Characters We Want To See in the MCU

Ever since it first launched in 2008, the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has been steadily expanding, introducing new heroes, villains, and worlds. With the launch of Phase 5 and the start of the Multiverse Saga, the franchise is currently at a point where it is especially well-poised to add more comic book characters to its roster.

In addition to introducing a slew of young heroes to potentially replace the older ones, the MCU is also expanding its narrative with TV shows and specials. Hence, it can increase the number of characters it introduces to the MCU without having to invest in a feature-length film. However, with Marvel Comics boasting thousands of characters, the MCU has to be a little selective in who it brings into the fold. The characters with the power to shake things up or the most interesting origin stories are the ones most likely to make it to the screen. With that in mind, here are the 10 characters we want to see enter the MCU the most.

Sentry

(Marvel Comics)

Recently, Robert Reynolds (a.k.a. Sentry) became one of the characters most strongly rumored to be entering the MCU. Rumor has it that he will be the major villain in Thunderbolts and that Marvel is eyeing Ryan Gosling or Alexander Skarsgård for the role. If Sentry joins the MCU, he will be one of the most powerful characters to appear in it to date. Reynolds gained the power of a million exploding suns when he injected himself with the Golden Sentry Serum in hopes of getting high. He exists in Marvel as both a hero (Sentry) and the villain he sometimes manifests, the Void. Given Reynolds’ power and his tragic story, any film featuring the character will be pretty brutal and interesting. He’s the kind of flawed, complex, and conflicted anti-hero the MCU needs more of.

Hyperion

(Marvel Comics)

If DC has a Superman, then Marvel should have one, too. There are a couple of different iterations of Marcus Milton (a.k.a. Hyperion), but most see him as a baby of the Eternal race sent to Earth and raised by human parents. He grows into his powers of superhuman strength, durability, stamina, speed, flight, and atomic vision, and becomes a member of the superhero team Squadron Supreme. In some iterations, though, he takes advantage of his powers and tries to give himself supreme authority over others in the name of doing good.

Ultimately, he’s a real hero who has enough flaws and power to make him interesting and potentially dangerous. A Marvel-fied Superman who is sometimes not a hero would be interesting for the MCU.

Doctor Doom

(Marvel / Artgerm)

We already know that the MCU is officially introducing the Fantastic Four. So, if the Fantastic Four are in the MCU, we need Doctor Doom, too. You just can’t have one without the other. In the comics, the Fantastic Four and Doctor Doom have an iconic rivalry. He is the team’s most prominent villain, motivated by a decades-old beef with Reed Richards.

In addition to his classic vengeance storyline, he’s a genius, inventor, sorcerer, and creator of technology that can mimic the powers of the most powerful beings in Marvel. Doctor Doom is easily one of the best and most prominent villains in Marvel, and fans aren’t going to stop demanding him now that the MCU is adding the Fantastic Four into the mix.

Multiple Man

(Marvel Comics)

James Madrox (a.k.a. Multiple Man) may not be the most powerful character in Marvel, but he can create some mind-bending effects and he has an interesting story. Madrox is a changeling, a subset of mutants who manifest their abilities immediately upon birth. Any kinetic energy—such as being slapped on the back—causes him to duplicate. As an adult, he’s had stints with the superhero teams X-Factor, X-Corps, and Fallen Angels.

At one point, Madrox had a very interesting story arc in which he worked as a detective. The MCU hasn’t really explored the mystery genre, and a detective storyline with an investigator who can create unlimited duplicates of himself offers a pretty intriguing and trippy premise.

Brother Voodoo

(Marvel Comics)

If the MCU is going to have magic users like Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), they should have Jericho Drumm (a.k.a. Brother Voodoo), too. Drumm hails from Haiti and is motivated to become a master of voodoo after his brother’s death, bonding himself with his brother’s spirit and gaining the powers of the voodoo gods. He can communicate with animals and the dead, and summon his brother’s spirit to double his powers.

Brother Voodoo’s connection to the voodoo gods gives him a level of mystical power few in Marvel can contain. He also became the Sorcerer Supreme at one point, and further elevated his power with the Cloak of Levitation and Eye of Agamotto. If anyone becomes Doctor Strange’s successor in the MCU, it should be a character who embraces the supernatural and draws on the rich history of voodoo.

Squirrel Girl

(Marvel Comics)

MCU heroes have been so serious so far, but it’s about time they introduced some of Marvel Comics’ more abstract heroes. Squirrel Girl, born Doreen Green, is one such hero who is exceedingly interesting but ultimately unexplainable. She is not a mutant, so the source of her ability to communicate with squirrels and mimic their powers is unknown. One day she just realized she could talk to squirrels, sprouted a bushy tail, and gained a bunch of abilities, including night vision, superhuman strength, and fast healing. She’s a cute, funny character with inexplicable powers and a passion for heroism, which makes her very interesting.

Moondragon

(Marvel Comics)

No franchise has ever been hurt by featuring a totally badass woman, hence why the MCU should consider debuting Heather Douglas (a.k.a. Moondragon). After the death of her parents, Douglas was raised by Titan monks and learned to push her body to its utmost capabilities. As a result, though human, Heather managed to tap into psionic abilities (including telepathy), gained complete control over every function of her body, and became a skilled martial artist. Her own willpower and strength of mind have made Douglas a formidable opponent of both Doctor Strange and Galactus.

There are a lot of MCU characters who need serums, suits, and intrinsic superpowers to be heroes, but it’s about time that a woman put them all to shame with sheer willpower.

Blue Marvel

(Marvel Comics)

Adam Brashear (a.k.a. Blue Marvel) is one of the most powerful heroes in Marvel Comics, but he’s also been subjected to quite a bit of discrimination. Brashear was a child prodigy and genius who gained anti-matter-powered abilities after an incident with a reactor. He became the hero Blue Marvel, but was asked to resign when the public found out that he’s an African American.

Despite this blatant injustice, Blue Marvel agreed to the American government’s demands for resignation and they faked his death. However, he never stopped having adventures and serving as a hero outside of public view. Blue Marvel has a story as tragic and impactful as that of Isaiah Bradley and it should likewise be told in the MCU.

Nova

(Marvel Comics)

The MCU has already introduced the Nova Corps in Guardians of the Galaxy, so it only makes sense to follow with the introduction of Nova. In the comics, Richard Rider is recruited by Rhomann Dey to join the Nova Corps and thus given access to their powers. As a result, he gains superhuman strength, speed, and durability, and becomes a hero in his own right. Rider was just a teenager when recruited to the Nova Corps, and if the MCU’s Spider-Man trilogy has shown us anything, it’s that young heroes have a certain appeal to audiences. Guardians of the Galaxy has already opened the door for Nova, and all we need is a young, relatable portrayal of him to make the hero a phenomenon.

Jocasta

(Marvel Comics)

Although Ultron (James Spader) was killed in Avengers: Age of Ultron, the Disney+ series What If…? offers a path for his return. In the comics, Ultron, in need of a mate, creates Jocasta and infuses her with the life force and brain patterns of Janet Van Dyne. Despite Ultron designing Jocasta to be subservient, she often betrays him and works for the Avengers. However, she never quite escapes judgment from either Ultron or the Avengers.

With his immense power and compelling arc as a sentient AI, Ultron is a character that viewers enjoy watching—which is why the equally complex Jocasta will likely appeal to viewers, too. She was a sentient AI seeking her own path and acceptance, making her an interesting addition to the MCU, especially in the current digital age.

(featured image: Marvel Comics / The Mary Sue)

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]