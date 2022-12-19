Henry Cavill has been capturing media attention lately with the recent shake-up in his career. First, Cavill surprised audiences with his Superman cameo in the post-credits scene of Black Adam. The scene teased that Cavill was officially back as the DC Extended Universe’s (DCEU) Superman and would be facing off with Black Adam (Dwayne Johnson) in the future. Unfortunately, shortly after Cavill announced his return, James Gunn and Peter Safran took over as DC Studios’ co-CEOs and decided to recast Superman—meaning Cavill will not return for future DC projects.

Cavill also recently announced that he would be stepping down from his role in The Witcher after season 3. The series will be continuing, with Liam Hemsworth replacing Cavill as Geralt of Rivia. Cavill didn’t publicly disclose his reasons for leaving the series; however, his fans believe it was due to Cavill’s dissatisfaction with the direction of the series and his scrapped future as Superman. Whatever his reasons are, it can’t be denied that a TV show comes with a big time commitment, and Cavill’s departure from The Witcher potentially opened up his future for further projects.

As of now, Cavill is confirmed to be appearing in three upcoming films, a TV series, and one remaining season of The Witcher. However, he is also rumored to be in … well … everything else. Cavill’s fans never really stop itching to see him in numerous roles. With The Witcher and Superman out of the picture, the rumors are starting to fly. Here is every upcoming film and TV series Cavill is slated to be in, both confirmed and rumored.

Warhammer 40,000 (confirmed)

The first new project that Cavill signed on to after stepping down from The Witcher and Superman was Warhammer 40,000. On December 15, 2022, it was reported that Amazon Studios had acquired the highly sought-after TV and film rights to Games Workshop’s Warhammer 40,000 with plans to develop the game into a full cinematic universe. Cavill will also help develop that universe as an executive producer for the project. While his role in the series has not been disclosed, it is believed Cavill will star in and potentially produce future projects in the franchise as well.

Cavill announced the exciting news on Instagram, confirming that he would help guide Amazon as they create this cinematic universe. He also promised Warhammer fans that he would do right by the video game.

Argylle (confirmed)

Cavill is also starring in the upcoming spy thriller, Argylle, though the exact release date is currently unknown. Right now, Argylle is slated to be released sometime in 2023. Directed by Matthew Vaughn, the film is, interestingly enough, based on a spy novel by Elly Conway that hasn’t been released yet. While a lot of details have been kept under wraps due to the film being based on a future novel, what we have heard sounds appealing so far.

The star-studded ensemble cast included Cavill, Sam Rockwell, Bryce Dallas Howard, John Cena, Dua Lipa, Bryan Cranston, and Samuel L. Jackson. Meanwhile, the film follows a former spy named Argylle (Cavill) who is suffering from amnesia and is led to believe he is a bestselling spy novelist. When he regains his memories, Argylle sets out for revenge on the spy organization that once employed him. First-look images have featured Cavill with a spiky-haired look, expressing a romantic interest in Dua Lipa’s character.

The Witcher season 3 (confirmed)

While Cavill will be departing The Witcher, he is still set to appear in the show’s third season. The Witcher was renewed for a third season in September of 2021. It then finished filming in September of 2022 and will be released mid-2023. That means fans still have one more season of Cavill to anticipate before his departure officially takes effect. Based on Netflix’s official Season 3 synopsis, the season will focus primarily on Geralt (Cavill), Yennefer (Anya Chalotra), and Ciri (Freya Allen). The three band together to protect Ciri and oversee her magical training, but end up stuck in the corrupt Aretuza, swarming with black magic and treachery.

The Rosie Project (confirmed)

Cavill has been confirmed to be appearing in the upcoming rom-com The Rosie Project. He was first cast in the film in July 2021. The film will be directed by Steve Falk and is based on the novel of the same name by Graeme Simsion. Scott Neustadter is writing the screenplay. Cavill will star in the film as Don Tillman, a genetics professor who hasn’t had much luck with relationships. As a result, he creates an elaborate questionnaire to find the right partner.

So far, Cavill is the only cast member attached to the film. The release date is currently unknown. The Rosie Project will be a stark departure from Cavill’s typical roles, which tend to be more serious and heavy. It will be interesting to see him delve into the rom-com genre with this project.

The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare (confirmed)

Cavill is confirmed to be appearing in the upcoming film The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare. Details about the project are pretty scarce, as he was only officially cast in October 2022. However, Cavill and Eiza González are reportedly set to play the leads in the film.

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare is a World War II drama directed by Guy Ritchie. It is based on the book of the same name by Damien Lewis that tells the incredible true story of the Black Ops units deployed by Prime Minister Winston Churchill against the Germans. These Black Ops groups were licensed to kill as they saw fit, but the British government could deny responsibility for them, making them a ruthless force against the Germans.

Highlander (rumored)

Cavill is rumored to be starring in a Highlander reboot directed by Chad Stahelski. Stahelski has confirmed that he is in the process of developing the film and that Cavill was his top choice for the lead role from the outset. However, updates about the reboot have been sparse since Cavill was initially tied to the film. Stahelski is busy helming John Wick 4 and Cavill has been booked with his recent and upcoming projects. The director recently assured fans that the film is still being worked on, though. We just don’t quite know when to expect it.

The original 1986 Highlander film starred Christopher Lambert as Connor MacLeod, an immortal Scottish swordsman who seeks a mysterious prize, but must take out his immortal enemy before he can claim it. It is unclear if Cavill will be portraying MacLeod or another immortal. However, Stahelski indicated he chose Cavill because he has the physique for the role as well as the heart required to nail the character’s emotional depth.

Loki season 2 (rumored)

A longstanding rumor is that Cavill will appear in season 2 of Loki. The second season is expected to be released in the summer of 2023, and will follow the continuation of Loki (Tom Hiddleston)’s adventures with the Time Variance Authority (TVA). Specifically, season 2 will follow Loki as he navigates a dimension ruled by He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors). The rumor about Cavill appearing in the MCU seemed to have started with Twitter user @CineStealth.

I was privately tipped off about Cavill as Hyperion by a couple other leakers within the last month. But I only first heard it mentioned by my own source this week. They didn't go so far as to say it was 100% a done deal; just that *at least* some form of talks went down. https://t.co/dDOtsiyE4J — CineStealth ? Film Leaks (@cinestealth) August 15, 2022

The user posted in August 2022 that there were talks to have Cavill join the series as the Marvel villain Hyperion. Hyperion is often likened to the Superman of Marvel. Superman’s and Hyperion’s stories bear striking similarities, including being born on another planet, raised by human parents, and becoming Earth’s protector. Cavill has spoken out to deny the rumors of his appearance:

As far as I know, I am not going to be in Loki. It would be a tricky one to handle at this stage … If James Gunn can do it, maybe I can too.

Of course, keep in mind that the MCU has had actors lie about their roles in certain projects before. Also, Cavill didn’t completely shut the door on the rumor. If James Gunn can direct Guardians of the Galaxy and The Suicide Squad, there’s no reason Cavill can’t be both Superman and Hyperion.

House of Dragon Season 2 (Rumored)

Besides Loki, the only other TV series Cavill has been rumored to appear in is House of the Dragon. It is unclear how the rumors started, given that not much is known at all about House of the Dragon season 2. Most likely, the similarities between The Witcher and House of the Dragon sparked the rumor of his appearance in the latter. Cavill admitted to the similarities, too, stating that he watched House of the Dragon and thought that a lot of the actors in there would make “good Witchers.”

However, Cavill has denied appearing in House of the Dragon season 2. During an appearance on Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast, Cavill stated:

To be fair, when I was watching House of the Dragon, I was like ‘I feel like a lot of these guys could make really good Witchers.’ I think it would be cool to be in Westeros, I really do. I don’t think there’s a place for me in there, though.

Again, though, he has not completely shut the door on appearing in the series.

The Flash (deleted)

After Cavill appeared in Black Adam, he was highly rumored to have another cameo in The Flash. Once it was revealed that Cavill wasn’t returning as Superman, it was confirmed that The Flash cameo was filmed prior to his removal. However, since the DC is scrapping their plans for his return, Cavill’s cameo in The Flash has reportedly been cut from the film.

