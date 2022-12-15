Why Is Henry Cavill Leaving ‘The Witcher’ After Season 3? Explained

Shockwaves went through The Witcher fanbase on October 29, 2022, when Netflix announced that star Henry Cavill would be departing the show. Cavill has portrayed the main character, Geralt of Rivia, since 2019 across two seasons and will also still appear in season 3, which releases in 2023. The news that the series has been officially renewed for a fourth season was bittersweet for many fans as it came alongside the news that Liam Hemsworth (The Hunger Games) is taking over as Geralt.

While the news was surprising for many, Netflix’s decision to replace Cavill is understandable. In The Witcher, Geralt, a magically enhanced monster-hunter, is the lead of the series. If Cavill, for whatever reason, couldn’t continue portraying Geralt, it would’ve brought the series to an end unless a different actor could be found for the role. The Witcher is one of Netflix’s most popular and most-watched shows. The success and viewership it has received is on par with the success of other big streaming shows like Stranger Things and The Mandalorian. So it isn’t likely that Netflix was willing to bring the series to an end because its lead actor stepped down.

Reaction to the news has been pretty mixed. Admittedly, replacing the fan-favorite star of a show is a pretty risky move. In addition, many pointed out that Cavill was an intense fan of The Witcher, and that his passion and understanding of the source material gave him an edge in portraying the role. It’s a pending question whether Hemsworth will be able to give Geralt the same depth Cavill did. Cavill’s strong performance as Geralt and his status as a fan of The Witcher also makes it harder to understand why he is leaving.

So why did Henry Cavill quit The Witcher?

Neither Netflix nor Cavill have given a reason for his departure. Cavill did acknowledge the replacement on social media, but only expressed his gratitude for the role and passed the torch to Hemsworth.

Until we receive further information, many fans have assumed that his departure has something to do with Cavill’s commitments to DC/Warner Bros. and his role as Superman. The timing of the announcement was suspiciously close to Black Adam‘s premiere where Cavill officially reprises his role as Superman in a post-credits scene. Since, Cavill shared an Instagram post that broke the news that he is no longer returning as the Man of Steel.

A few months seems like a short period for Netflix to have received notice of his departure and found a replacement. So another fan theory is that Cavill was disappointed in the direction of The Witcher. As we mentioned, Cavill is a huge fan of the source material (both Andrzej Sapkowski’s book series and the video game series by Projekt Red), and even expressed his desire for his character’s portrayal to be truer to the books. And a former producer on the show claimed that some writers on The Witcher actively did not like the source material, which couldn’t have contributed to an overall sense of well-being on the production.

While rumors and speculation should not rule us, The Witcher‘s third season does seem to be shaping up to depart from the source material quite a bit. It is likely that taking creative liberties with the source material and allegedly mocking it wouldn’t sit right with Cavill. I think that the likeliest explanation for his departure was that something had already motivated him to depart the series and Superman then paved the way for him to do so.

(featured image: Netflix)

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]