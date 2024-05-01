nick and anne arms around each other in the idea of you
‘The Idea of You’ Review: One Direction Girlies, It’s Our Time

Rachel Leishman
Published: May 1, 2024 05:30 pm

Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine bring a fanfiction dream to life with The Idea of You. The film, which follows Solène’s (Hathaway) budding relationship with boy band superstar Hayes (Galitzine), fulfills that ultimate fangirl dream: What if we dated our faves?

Many have fancied themselves the future Mrs. Harry Styles starting back during the One Direction days. But when The Idea of You starts, Solène is decidedly not into Hayes’ band August Moon. Her ex-husband had shelled out a lot of money for their daughter Izzy (Ella Rubin) to meet her former favorite band at Coachella, but when he cancels last-minute, Solène has to go instead.

Yes, there are the cheesy moments that fill the fanfiction we love to read but the honesty of The Idea of You makes every moment between Solène and Hayes work.

A romantic comedy for the millennials

Growing up in the age of boy bands has made me into someone who loved every little nod that The Idea of You gives. The boy band-isms, the press tour, even the way the band dances feels so very ’90s and early ’00s that it made me long for the days when we were all obsessed with what the members of our favorite groups were up to.

Solène gets romanced by Hayes in a way many have fantasized about. Whisked off to New York, Hayes goes out of his way to woo her. But for all the grandiose gestures, The Idea of You still commits to a real romance between these two people, so when the odds are stacked against them, you want them to figure it out.

Written by Jennifer Westfeldt and Michael Showalter (who also directed it), you can feel their brand of comedy bleeding into every scene. Wet Hot American Summer fans will feel right at home with the jokes in the movie. Hayes could have been too cool but he is awkward and sweet, which makes Solène’s attraction to him make that much more sense.

Do I love The Idea of You because it is a dream scenario? Probably. But the movie also shows the pitfalls of fame, what you give up for that success, and finding your own happiness through it all. Seeing Anne Hathaway back in a romantic comedy, reminding the world that she will always be our rom-com queen, makes it even sweeter.

Rachel Leishman
Rachel Leishman (She/Her) is an Assistant Editor at the Mary Sue. She's been a writer professionally since 2016 but was always obsessed with movies and television and writing about them growing up. A lover of Spider-Man and Wanda Maximoff's biggest defender, she has interests in all things nerdy and a cat named Benjamin Wyatt the cat. If you want to talk classic rock music or all things Harrison Ford, she's your girl but her interests span far and wide. Yes, she knows she looks like Florence Pugh. She has multiple podcasts, normally has opinions on any bit of pop culture, and can tell you can actors entire filmography off the top of her head. Her work at the Mary Sue often includes Star Wars, Marvel, DC, movie reviews, and interviews.