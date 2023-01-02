Excitement was already high enough when Marvel announced they were developing a Thunderbolts film, featuring a team of anti-heroes. However, the movie may have just gotten better as rumors arose that Sentry, one of the most powerful characters in the Marvel universe, could be the antagonist in Thunderbolts. Fans of Marvel comics have been itching to see Sentry on the big screen since the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) was first created, as an extraordinarily powerful superhero and supervillain and one of Marvel’s most unconventional characters.

In the comics, Sentry had quite a tragic backstory. He was a lonely middle-aged man named Robert Reynolds who was suffering from addiction. After breaking into a laboratory seeking a high, he ended up injecting himself with the Golden Sentry Serum. The serum was an attempt to recreate the Super Soldier Serum, but magnifying its effects by a thousand. As a result, Reynolds became Sentry, a man with the power of a million exploding suns. The full extent of his power is unknown, but he is believed to be nearly omnipotent.

He could’ve been a great hero with his powers, but unfortunately, his powers began to manifest themselves as an entity known as The Void. The Void is a supervillain who has killed the likes of Loki, Ares, and Carnage within seconds. To try to save the world from The Void, Reynolds at one point erased everyone’s memories of Sentry, including his own. However, throughout his life, The Void kept surfacing, and he could never separate himself from this dark entity. Now, many are anticipating that the Thunderbolts will be going up against the massive power of Sentry.

Will Sentry be in Thunderbolts?

(Marvel Comics)

The rumors of Sentry appearing in Thunderbolts first started with Daniel Richtman, who provides inside scoops and leaks about upcoming films, especially in the MCU. On his Patreon account, Richtman alleged that Marvel Thunderbolts appeared to be casting the role of Sentry. Richtman stated that Marvel was seeking a man between 30 and 50 to play a “conflicted and powerful villain,” who is described as an “evil Superman.” Sentry has often been referred to as the Marvel Universe’s “Superman,” and “evil Superman” seems to be describing Sentry to a T.

Richtman further alleged that Marvel was eyeing Ryan Gosling or Alexander Skarsgård for the role of Sentry. Both would be strong candidates, with Gosling having expressed openness to being in the MCU before and Skarsgård having auditioned for both the roles of Thor and Captain America. Richtman also claimed that after being the main villain in Thunderbolts, Sentry will receive his own solo project in the MCU.

So far, the rumors of Sentry appearing in Thunderbolts, and getting his own project, are just rumors. Marvel has not officially confirmed that Sentry will be appearing in the MCU any time soon. However, he is truly a force to be reckoned with and would add a nuanced, powerful, and conflicted character to the universe if the MCU does introduce him.

(featured image: Marvel Comics)

