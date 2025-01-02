‘100 percent Trump is annoyed’: Reports suggest Trump is losing fondness for Elon Musk

Are we about to witness the first celebrity breakup of 2025?

According to Mediaite, who spoke with sources close to the transition, Donald Trump is not pleased with Elon Musk’s constant presence, nor is he pleased with Musk’s antics online. One insider said, “100 percent Trump is annoyed.”

Honestly, though, this does not come as a surprise if true. Both Trump and Musk have to have the spotlight on them at all times, so it was only a matter of time before things started to shift between them. I just really expected them to make it past Inauguration Day, at least. It is becoming more apparent, however, that Musk was simply a tool for Trump to use. During the campaign he was needed since he has been one of Trump’s biggest donors and supporters, but now it’s seeming like there is some love–if you could call it that–lost.

This all comes days after Musk was under fire on X (formerly Twitter) for supporting immigrant workers being approved for tech jobs. Given that much of Trump’s ideology is based on anti-immigration, his MAGA supporters were quick to turn on Musk. Quickly, it blew up. After, supporters such as noted conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer, claimed that Musk removed their verification badges on X. A major blow, to be honest. We all know how important that is to conservatives.

For someone who is supposedly on Trump’s side, it is really not looking that way the more Musk does. The backlash not only caused a rift in a core group, but also forced the White House to send out a memo transition-wide about proper social media usage. Musk, of course, is not in a formal role for the administration, but will still be involved with the new White House team running a non-governmental agency that will be tasked with slashing government spending.

The “shadow president” comments have also gotten under Trump’s skin enough for him to address them outright earlier last month, saying, “He’s not going to be president, that I can tell you. You know why he can’t be [president]? He wasn’t born in this country.” Ouch. Heartbreak feels so good.

It really is interesting to see how quickly Trump will turn on even his biggest influencers if the focus begins to shift away from him. Without Musk, it seemed unlikely that Trump would see the White House again. However, it is also looking like a quiet battle of power is another bit of contention. Another insider said, “[Musk] came in, gave a boatload of money, and wants to take over the place.”

At the end of the day, MAGA is Trump’s group. Musk can try to take over it all he wants, but as we have seen, they are far more likely to turn on him than their leader. Trump is number one in Trump’s world, and if anybody else attempts to come along and take that away, well. Let’s just hope they signed a prenup.

