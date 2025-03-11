‘You’ season 5 release date, trailer, cast, and more

Hello there, you. Joe Goldberg is back with the fifth season of the long-awaited thriller series, You. Joe’s heading back to where it all began: New York City.

We missed Joe—after all, he wasn’t quite himself during the fourth season of the series. After playing into the identity of Jonathan Moore in London, Joe has returned. More importantly, he’s heading back where it all started: New York.

That’s not to say “Jonathan” was any different—murder, mystery, and love just couldn’t resist him. With Kate, surely this is finally a happily ever after? Or will Joe’s past finally catch up to him for good? He’s already started anew four times, and he failed each time.

We can all just speculate. After two years, You Season 5 is finally coming back to Netflix on April 24, 2025. This will be the final season of the series—either Joe’s riding off into the sunset or ending up in a pit.

Cast for Season Five

Naturally, Penn Badgley, who plays Joe Goldberg, will be back. With him is Charlotte Richie, who stars as Kate Galvin—also known as Joe’s latest wife. But actress Madeline Brewer is getting into season five, and her character seems to be getting into an affair with Badgley’s.

Anna Camp and Griffin Matthews are both reprising their roles as Kate’s siblings. But other actresses from previous seasons are also making cameos in flashbacks. Joe’s victims, Peach Salinger (Shay Mitchell), Guinevere Beck (Elizabeth Lail), and Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti), will all be mentioned. After all, it looks like Joe couldn’t run away from his sins forever.

An end to Joe’s murder spree

Joe has always portrayed himself to be a hopeless romantic who was just forced to do terrible things. For all his introspection, he just couldn’t seem to admit that he’s an obsessive killer and stalker. There doesn’t seem to be a good reason for violence now, since he managed to fly off to America with Kate. But the trailer suggests that Kate’s position as the CEO of Lockwood Corp. is in danger, all because her sister wants it for herself. A good motive doesn’t mean Joe has to follow through—so why is he suspiciously hiding around the corner to ambush one of her sisters?

It’s not hard to put two and two together, but we’ll just have to see this murderous tragedy ride itself out in the upcoming season.

