Why Is Ariana Grande’s Dream Dinner Date With a Literal Serial Killer!?

Ariana Grande shocked many when she revealed who she wanted to have a dream dinner date with: a literal serial killer.

On June 17, 2024, Ariana Grande appeared on the Podcrushed podcast, hosted by Penn Badgley, and revealed why she selected such a controversial figure as her dinner date. The singer also gave insight into her childhood, stating that it influenced her decision.

Ariana Grande’s dream dinner date is none other than Jeffrey Dahmer

When asked who their dream dinner date is, most people would pick their favorite celebrity or role model. This isn’t the case for Ariana Grande. During the Podcrushed podcast, she revealed she was “infatuated” with serial killers when she was younger. She’s been on that true crime trend since before it became popular!

She then revealed that years ago, before Netflix dropped their controversial series Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, she held a question-and-answer session with young fans and their parents. There, someone had asked her, “If you could have dinner with anyone living or dead, who would it be?”

It was likely a kid who had asked Ariana Grande this, as she revealed she initially responded with, “Oh, honey, you’re so cute. Mom and Dad, is it okay if I give the real answer?”

After getting the okay to be 100% honest, Ariana Grande selected Jeffrey Dahmer, calling him “fascinating.” She added, “I think I would have loved to have met him, maybe with like a third party or something.”

The young kids likely did not know who Jeffrey Dahmer was, and understandably had even more questions following Ariana Grande’s answer. The “eternal sunshine” singer revealed, “The parents were like, ‘We’ll explain it later, sweetheart!'”

Who is Jeffrey Dahmer?

Jeffrey Dahmer was a serial killer known who killed and dismembered seventeen men between 1978 and 1991. Fourteen of the victims were people of color, with ten of them being Black, and his victims were part of the LGBTQ+ community and were aged between 14 and 33 years old.

In his crimes, Dahmer would drug and sexually assault his victims before killing them and cannibalizing their bodies. The majority of his crimes would also involve necrophilia and the preservation of body parts.

Dahmer was finally apprehended on July 22, 1991 and was sentenced to fifteen life imprisonment sentences on February 17, 1992. Dahmer passed away on November 28, 1994, after being beaten to death by a fellow inmate.

