Skip to main content

Donald Trump’s Obsession With E. Jean Carroll Has Become Disturbingly Desperate

By Jan 5th, 2024, 1:39 pm
A closeup of Donald Trump's hands holding a cell phone.

Last year, Donald Trump was found liable for sexually abusing and subsequently defaming writer E. Jean Carroll and was ordered to pay $5 million in damages. Eight months later, not only has Trump not gotten over the verdict, but he’s become increasingly obsessed with tearing Caroll down online.

On Wednesday, a court rejected Trump’s request to delay a second suit brought by Carroll. He responded Thursday by posting a bizarre attack against her and Judge Lewis A. Kaplan on Truth Social, writing, “Except for a Fraudulent Case against me, I had no idea who E. Jean Carroll was. She called her African American Husband an ‘ape,’ and named her Cat ‘Vagina.’ Look at her Tweets, Stories, and the CNN Interview about her. The Judge on the Case is another Highly Partisan Clinton-Appointed Friend. He should have recused himself long ago!”

That’s a pretty strange thing to post online, especially about a woman actively suing you for defamation for exactly those kinds of statements, but it’s not exactly unusual for Trump.

Where things get weird is in how he posted that exact same message another 30 times in under an hour.

In addition to a dozen or so other posts about Carroll, Trump cut & pasted the same caption and posted it dozens of times, attached to different photos and videos meant to smear Carroll. Many were screenshots of old tweets or quotes from a Vanity Fair interview. Most feature jokes or comments she’s made about sex, presumably meant to push the extremely antiquated victim-blaming idea that if a woman has and enjoys sex, then all sexual contact must be consensual and she can’t really be assaulted.

It should also be noted that in addition to other forms of journalism, Carroll was a sex advice columnist for decades. This, too, has nothing to do with being assaulted and Trump’s clear attempts to suggest otherwise are nothing but disgusting.

Also, a minor note but if Trump is going to invoke the name of Carroll’s cat so many times, he should at least put some respect on it and use her full name: Vagina T. Fireball.

(featured image: Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow The Mary Sue:

Vivian Kane - Senior News Editor

Vivian Kane (she/her) is the Senior News Editor at The Mary Sue, where she's been writing about politics and entertainment (and all the ways in which the two overlap) since the dark days of late 2016. Born in San Francisco and radicalized in Los Angeles, she now lives in Kansas City, Missouri, where she gets to put her MFA to use covering the local theatre scene. She is the co-owner of The Pitch, Kansas City’s alt news and culture magazine, alongside her husband, Brock Wilbur, with whom she also shares many cats.