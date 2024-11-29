‘Yet another narcissistic rant ’: Trump’s hateful Thanksgiving post is torn into by the internet

The foul president-elect Donald Trump did what he does best this Thanksgiving by posting a radically misguided message to the American people.

“Happy Thanksgiving to all, including to the Radical Left Lunatics who have worked so hard to destroy our Country, but who have miserably failed, and will always fail, because their ideas and policies are so hopelessly bad that the great people of our Nation just gave a landslide victory to those who want to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! Don’t worry, our Country will soon be respected, productive, fair, and strong, and you will be, more than ever before, proud to be an American!” – @realDonaldTrump via X (formerly Twitter)

It was quickly dismantled by Republicans and Democrats alike for its crude hostility and massive lack of humility. It is abundantly clear the only intention of this post was to stoke the raging anger between people.

He’s not even pretending that he wants to unite America pic.twitter.com/yZmmG5w8Xx — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) November 28, 2024

These sentiments run true. Donald Trump’s right-wing mongering shoves the political divide farther apart every time. There is no foreseeable circumstance where he tries to pull the United States people together, not even on a holiday supposedly dedicated to gratitude and togetherness.

Yet another narcissistic rant, rather than a respectful holiday message. — Rebecca Yeisley ???? (@RebeccaYeisley) November 28, 2024

After a decade of dealing with Trump’s tirades, are we even surprised at this point? And many users have pointed out this very fact. He does this every holiday, every year. There has never been a graceful season’s greetings from this president.

I know he does this every holiday but doing it right after he wins a big election is just gross. Talk about a sore winner. — Crazy Fenak (@CrazyFenaker) November 28, 2024

What might typically be a day for reflection has yet again turned into more political standoffs, and Donald Trump is not the only one who has participated. The president-elect is being ripped to shreds by users who have analyzed his strategy to a T.

He'll ride on Biden's good economy for only a short time



He gives the Dems zero credit for bringing us back after the pandemic faster than any other developed nation



He'll drive the debt up astronomically with his half baked schemes — Ed Kwok✨ (@kwok_xian) November 28, 2024

It has also become abundantly clear that this most recent election has sent some families into further divides.

I gotta say, it's pretty fucking funny to me that people are crying that they're not welcome at their family's house for Thanksgiving after voting for trump.



Like no, you're NOT entitled to a nice, pleasant dinner with decent folks after you voted for a fucking adjudicated… — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) November 26, 2024

Donald Trump has created a sinkhole in the United States population between two schools of thought. The place for empathy has been filled with rage and selfishness. And no doubt, is this all a result of unregulated education standards across the states and territories leading to the woeful misunderstanding of the founding principles of the United States and the darker connotations of Thanksgiving day to Indigenous peoples.

A Reminder about the true history to Thanksgiving. For many Indigenous People of America it is a day of mourning. pic.twitter.com/vGgB12lNmp — Pepper Oceanna ?? Ceasefire Now. فلسطين حرة (@OLightworker) November 28, 2024

A day that could be a mournful remembrance of the elders and traditions lost due to the colonization of the Americas while holding space for gratitude for the bountiful harvest and food on your table. Instead, there is a creepy angst and cringing feeling amongst families. In contrast to everything else, President Joe Biden posted to X, “Happy Thanksgiving, America. May we use this moment to take time from our busy lives and focus on what matters most: Our families, our friends, our neighbors, and the fact that we’ve been blessed to live in America, the greatest country on Earth.”

Biden’s message, although bland as all holiday greetings should be, is focused on the coming together of family, friends, and neighbors with no mention of political leanings. This is what an acting president is meant to be: centrist, slightly disinterested, and forgettable. It’s the tried and true method of holding power and managing respect from all parties and political leanings. Alas, the days of boring politicians have come to an end because a bankrupt nepo-business-baby decided to run for president instead of retiring. It’s genuinely sad, but the history books will have a plentiful chapter on the 2010s-2020s. Congratulations, Scholastic and Nelson textbooks, you’ve hit a gold mine.

