‘Marvel’s Wolverine’: Everything We Know About the New Game

Wolverine fans have had to wait for more than decade to get a new Wolverine-centric game, and while you’ll still have to wait for just a little while longer, there is a new game heading our way soon courtesy of Insomniac. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming Marvel’s Wolverine.

What’s the release window for Marvel’s new Wolverine game?

Unfortunately we don’t actually know the release date for Wolverine yet, though the current money is on fall 2024.

Is there a trailer for Marvel’s Wolverine?

Insomniac released a trailer for Marvel’s Wolverine, and it’s really cool. Just look at the detail on his hands.

What platforms will it be available on?

So far the intention is for Wolverine to be a PS5 exclusive, though if previous games are anything to go by, PC gamers will likely be able to get a version of Wolverine sometime later—significantly later, so if you’re dithering on investing in a PS5, don’t let that influence your decision.

Which studio is behind it?

Marvel’s Wolverine is being developed by Insomniac Games, the studio responsible for the pair of exceptional Spider-Man games that have come out over the last few years. On the one hand this is excellent news, as it promises good things for Wolverine. However, the studio’s current focus is on its second Spider-Man sequel, featuring both Spider-Men, which will affect the wait time for actually getting our hands on a finished Wolverine.

Gameplay and story

They’re giving us basically nothing on what the game’s actually going to be about (other than, you know, Wolverine), but we can guess a few things from the trailer. Wolverine is sat in the Princess Bar in Madripoor, the lawless, criminal metropolis he’s spent so much time in in the comics; maybe we’ll actually get to explore some of those years, or perhaps it’s set later and his past has come back to get him?

We also know it’s taking place in the same universe as Insomniac’s Spider-Man games, which opens the possibility for a potential crossover. At the very least, the events in both games may affect each other. Insomniac Games has promised us that Wolverine will have a mature tone—honestly, that’s pretty inevitable for a Wolverine property. Considering other games from the shared world, Insomniac may be exploring some of the darker, more emotional Wolverine lore from the comics in addition to the ultra violence.

(featured image: Insomniac Games)

