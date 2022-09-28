Long before the Marvel Cinematic Universe, we had the X-Men movies produced by Fox. They weren’t the best representation of the beloved X-Men comic book series, but we made do. Some, admittedly, were better than others and some casting was far better than others. Patrick Stewart as Professor Charles Xavier was great. But the biggest hit had to be Hugh Jackman’s turn as Logan/Wolverine. Since Jackman announced his retirement from the character, fans were convinced no one else could measure up to him.

However, it seems Jackman will return as Wolverine. No, this is not a drill. Ryan Reynolds (also known as Deadpool) officially confirmed Hugh Jackman will play the legendary mutant in the upcoming third Deadpool movie. Yes, our dreams are coming true with Reynolds and Jackman sharing the screen as their iconic alter-egos (if we can get Andrew Garfield back as Spider-Man, it would be perfection). With Deadpool 3‘s release coming next year, it is time to revisit Wolverine’s movies through the ages. Here’s how to watch the Wolverine movies in chronological order.

Wolverine’s Life Story

(20th Century Fox)

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009) – Sadly, this movie is pretty terrible (Worst. Deadpool. Ever.). However, it told the beginning of Wolverine’s life. Born James Howlett, Wolverine leaves home as a child when his mutant powers first appear. He and his brother (known as Sabertooth) show mutations early so they join the military. This eventually leads him to become known as Logan/Wolverine and take part in the Weapon X program that added adamantium to his skeleton.

X-Men: First Class (2011) – This movie marked the start of the groovy 1960s X-Men series with young and sexy Magneto (Michael Fassbender) and Professor X (James McAvoy). Jackman’s cameo appeared in a musical montage of Magneto and Professor X recruiting mutants to join their team. Of course, he blows them off because he is too cool for them.

X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014) – This dystopian movie brought the younger versions of the X-Men together with the older versions. Mutant destroying robots, called Sentinels, hunt down the team. One of them must go to the past and prevent an event from happening so this future doesn’t come to pass. Wolverine volunteers as tribute because of his healing factor and catapults through time to save everyone.

X-Men: Apocalypse (2016) – This is another brief appearance of Wolverine. The younger X-Men team visits William Stryker’s Weapon X facility during the 1980s. There Jean Grey (Sophie Turner) calms a raging Wolverine with her telepathy and helps him escape. Maybe that first touch of their minds makes Jean Grey feel safe when he meets her later on in life.

X-Men (2000) – Although this takes place around the middle of Wolverine’s story, it was the first X-Men movie ever made. His memory wiped, Logan is a drifter who befriends Rogue (Anna Paquin) and ends up begrudgingly joining the X-Men. He falls in love with Jean Grey (Famke Janssen) who is unfortunately already in a relationship with Cyclops (James Marsden), but the heart wants what it wants.

X2: X-Men United (2003) – Much of this movie focuses on Wolverine and his past. The mutants try to fill in his memory gaps of what took place during Weapon X. They travel back to the facility where it all began and fight the government official that tortures people in the name of research.

X-Men: The Last Stand (2006) – During the final battle of X2, the X-Men believed Jean Grey had died. She is back and more powerful than ever. The plot focuses more on Magento’s (Ian McKellen) war for mutant superiority, and Wolverine is more of a side character. However, he ends up being the only one who can defeat Jean Grey on a power trip.

The Wolverine (2013) – After the trauma of the previous movie, Wolverine goes a little primal. But he goes to Japan to get his groove back. Not only do we get to see Wolverine coming back to fighting form, but we also fill in some gaps in his history not told in other stories.

Logan (2017) – Hands down this movie is the best mutant movie. It is dramatic, dystopian, and tragically beautiful. In the future, an “old man” Logan takes care of an aging Professor X. They keep to themselves until Wolverine’s daughter, beautiful murder-baby X-23, shows up and drags them into another world of drama. The end puts an apt (although heartbreaking) cherry on top of Logan’s complicated life story.

Which Wolverine movie is your favorite? Let us know in the comments!

(image: 20th Century Fox)

