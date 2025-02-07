‘Woke is gonezo’: Trump believes that ‘woke’ no longer exists in the United States

Please, make it stop.

Recommended Videos

Because Donald Trump has nothing better to talk about, he’s talking–in February, mind you–about the quote unquote “war on Christmas” that’s supposedly been waging since 2016. You know, where you can’t say “Merry Christmas” without fear of persecution. Never mind that people still say it, and have been saying it, and we don’t care.

At the National Prayer Breakfast, Trump said: “Remember in 2016, that was a whole big part of my campaign — ‘you’re gonna say Merry Christmas.’ Well, now they do it again. I don’t know if you’ve been watching, but we got rid of woke over the last 2 weeks. Woke is gonezo.”

Trump at the National Prayer Breakfast: "Remember in 2016, that was a whole big part of my campaign — 'you're gonna say Merry Christmas.' Well, now they do it again. I don't know if you've been watching, but we got rid of woke over the last 2 weeks. Woke is gonezo." pic.twitter.com/VdSJN31jna — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 6, 2025

When I worked retail, I started saying “Happy Holidays” because I like to try to be inclusive! I wasn’t indoctrinated by Big Woke to start saying it. If somebody said Merry Christmas to me, I’d say it back. That is genuinely all it is about: Inclusivity. None of these companies are trying to come after your precious saying. They aren’t trying to make you sooo woke, or whatever it is these people think.

However, all ridiculousness aside, there is an even more insidious side to this as well. “Woke” is a broadly ambiguous term, but to people like Trump it boils down to, as X (formerly Twitter) user Lincs said, “Whenever Trump and his allies say they are getting rid of DEI, Woke, etc, it means they are getting rid of your constitutional liberties.”

The imaginary War on Christmas is simply a front for the true war: Culture.

Culture wars are the real wars

As we have already seen in Trump’s second term, the DEI is being wiped, and big box companies like Target–who are known for being LGBTQIA+ friendly–are cowed into complying. McDonald’s has even rolled back their own DEI initivates. There is no such thing as “woke.” Woke is just respecting the differences of the world, which is really the bare minimum that we should be doing.

The real thing we should be focusing on are those campaign promises Trump had. You know, where he promised to bring down the cost of groceries and gas? How is that going? Oh yeah, that’s right: It’s not. Instead, our president is still talking about woke and fighting imaginary enemies.

It is funny, though, that Trump is bringing this up in February. If someone said “Merry Christmas” to me right now, I’d be a little concerned for their wellbeing. In December, not so much. (I will be offended if you say Happy Valentine’s Day, though, because that is a consumerist, made-up holiday.)

Unfortunately, Trump will continue to go through his outdated rolodex of talking points because he knows his supporters will eat them up whether it’s the fifth time or the fiftieth time they’ve heard it. And we all know it’s because he doesn’t actually have any new talking points or genuine issues that he is concerned about. Whatever will get him the most cheers or clicks.

So, when will Trump be “gonezo” again?

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy