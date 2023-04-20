With ‘Quantumania’ on VOD, I’m Crossing My Fingers For ‘Loki’ Fan Art

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is out on Video on Demand! Despite the terrible critical response, a lot of Marvel fans liked the movie. As a Loki superfan, though, my personal favorite part was the post-credit scene.

To recap: in that scene, Loki and Mobius go back in time to the early 1900s to attend a demonstration of Victor Timely’s time-manipulation device. It turns out Victor Timely is a Kang variant! More importantly, Loki and Mobius are out on a time detective date wearing fantastic Victorian suits!

The scene is taken straight from Loki season 2. Last time we saw a substantial glimpse of season 2, Loki and Mobius were wearing tuxedos. And oh, the fan art that poured forth on that glorious day!

Loki and Mobius wearing tuxedos it’s not a fanfiction it’s LOKI S2 I’ve been screaming since this morning ???? #lokius #lokiseason2 pic.twitter.com/nhlKLH6X12 — Alice (@alice_rovai) July 4, 2022

When Quantumania came out, I sat back after my press screening and waited for the inevitable fan art of Loki and Mobius in their Victorian suits. And waited … and waited.

I think I saw maybe one drawing. Other than that? Nothing. It seemed that all the fervor around Loki and Mobius had died off.

Are fans losing interest in Loki?

Why the lack of fan art after Quantumania, even from people who had previously shipped Loki and Mobius? There are a couple of possible reasons I can think of.

First off, it’s possible that after its poor critical reception, Loki fans just didn’t see Quantumania. After all, the movie experienced a huge box office drop after its opening weekend. Few people love all Marvel projects equally.

However, the post-credit scene was leaked on social media almost as soon as the movie came out, so it wasn’t hard to find. Another possibility, which is even more depressing to think about, is that it’s been so long since season 1 that fans have simply moved on. Most of the fan artists I follow online are focusing on more recent series, like Stranger Things and The Mandalorian. Aside from a few diehards, I just don’t see a lot of Loki fan art these days. At least, not compared to what I saw after Loki season 1 came out. Even considering the issues with Jonathan Majors, has Marvel messed up by delaying season 2?

Prove me wrong, fan artists

I think you’ll agree that this is a sad state of affairs. I mean, come on. Think of that post-credit scene. Those bowler hats! Those old-timey little bowtie things! I love all the Ragnarok Loki art out there, I really do, but how can anyone pass up a golden opportunity like this!? Trust me, if I were a better artist, I’d be churning out Victorian Lokius pictures right and left.

Maybe everyone’s waiting for Quantumania to come out on Disney+. Or maybe their interest will be rekindled when we get a trailer and a release date for Loki season 2. Or maybe the increasingly broken algorithms on social media sites have just been hiding all the good stuff from me.

In any case, I hope interest in Loki picks up again when season 2 eventually rolls around. In case it’s not obvious, I’m not genuinely demanding that people produce free art for my consumption—but the lack of interest in that post-credit scene isn’t encouraging.

(featured image: Disney+)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]