Thank God, Tom Hiddleston Is Back In a Victorian Suit Where He Belongs

Warning: this post contains spoilers for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

If you’re a Loki fan who saw Quantumania this weekend, you got a lovely surprise: the second post-credit scene featured none other than the God of Mischief himself.

Even better, he was wearing an OLD-FASHIONED SUIT!

And a BOWLER HAT!

CAN YOU TELL THAT THIS PLEASED ME!

In this scene, Loki and his work husband, Agent Mobius, are sitting in an audience watching Victor Timely give a presentation on how to control time. Loki is terrified, while Mobius is skeptical that the mild-mannered crackpot on stage could be the one destined to start an apocalyptic multiversal war. Also, both Loki and Mobius are wearing adorable little old-timey collars. They’ve probably got great shoes, too, although you can’t see them.

Can you imagine what this means for season 2? We’ll probably see Loki and Mobius’s suits in their entirety! I mean, they have to walk into that theater before they can sit down, right? And they might walk out again, too. They may even mill around the town a little! Maybe Loki will adjust Mobius’s tie again! The sky’s the limit!

(Marvel Entertainment)

One of my favorite things about the scene, though, was that it reminded me of Cowboy Loki.

Why Cowboy Loki is so great

(Marvel Comics)

Cowboy Loki appears in issue 5 of Loki, which which Loki explains that thanks to his status as God of Stories, his stories become real memories as he tells them. Then he proceeds to tell a ripping yarn about crashing a card game in a saloon in 1800s Montana. Oh, and Wolverine is also there.

Is Loki in the wild west in that Ant-Man post-credit scene? Admittedly, probably not. In the comics, Victor Timely founds a small town in Wisconsin, and the other people in the theater look like wealthy townsfolk, not gunslingers. If Loki season 2 is staying more or less true to the comics, they probably aren’t going to be swinging lassos or getting into gun fights. (This is also probably a good time to acknowledge that I’m flinging terms like “Victorian” and “wild west” around with abandon. We’re talking about that general time period, is what I’m trying to say. You know, back when people knew how to dress.)

Still, though, I can’t wait to see Loki strutting around in his Victorian duds. Especially since that reminds me another Tom Hiddleston character…

We miss Sir Thomas Sharpe

(Universal)

Remember Crimson Peak, the gothic horror movie that takes place in 1901? Where Tom Hiddleston is the baronet of a dilapidated English manor house full of ghosts? God, I miss that guy. I miss his incredibly complicated silk scarves, and the blanket he wears around his shoulders when he’s working on his mechanical toys.

I’m just a huge fan of vintage fashion, is all.

Anyway, seeing Tom Hiddleston looking fine in exquisitely tailored suits is yet one more reason to look forward to Loki season 2. And the adjusting of the ties. There’d better be so much tie adjusting when we catch up with those guys again.

(featured image: Marvel Comics)

