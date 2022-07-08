A ‘Loki’ Season 2 Leak Has Already Spawned a Museum’s Worth of Fan Art

Loki fans enjoyed an unexpected bounty last weekend, when we finally got our first glimpse of what’s in store for Loki and pals in Season 2. Although Season 2 has been in development for over a year and filming started several weeks ago, Marvel has kept all the details tightly under wraps so far. Now, though, the cast and crew have left the safety of their soundstages to film on location, and several photos and videos of cast members in costume have leaked.

Don’t read any further if you’re avoiding spoilers about Season 2!

The leaks show a street in London’s West End done up to look like the 1970’s, complete with punks, old-timey cars, and retro-looking movie posters featuring Kumail Nanjiani’s Kingo and some obscure Marvel heroes (did anyone else know there was guy named Phone Ranger who had a telephone for a head?). The set photos were exciting enough, but the Loki fandom collectively exploded into a frothing mass of excitement when Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, and Wunmi Mosaku arrived on set in period attire.

LOKI SEASON 2 IS FILMING! THIS IS NOT A DRILL! 🤩💚 currently in london!! tom hiddleston @ owen wilson !!! pic.twitter.com/IFKNrSig08 — jasmine rose lee (@jasminerlee) July 4, 2022

awww wunmi on the set of loki 😍

are they doing like a heist scene with loki, mobius and hunter b-15?? pic.twitter.com/X5Q78CpVg9 — julia (@lonesomeplant_) July 5, 2022

As you can see, Tom and Owen are wearing 70s era tuxedos, complete with frilly shirts and giant bowties. Wunmi is wearing an elegant yellow gown.

Obviously everyone is wracking their brains trying to figure out what’s going on in this scene. The most plausible theory seems to be that Loki, Mobius, and Hunter B-15 are sneaking into a movie premiere for some reason. But why? Why?? Is it a heist? Are they searching for Sylvie? Trying to get close to Kang? It’s so cryptic!

Note that storyboards for Loki season 1 included a scene set in the 1970s, so it’s possible that this scene is that original unused idea.

Of course, many fans saw Loki and Mobius out on the town in tuxes and decided it could only mean one thing: they were on a date. Within 24 hours, the fan art had started to roll in.

The Loki/Mobius, or “Lokius” shippers have been a formidable force in Loki fandom ever since Season 1. It was never made explicit that Loki and Mobius had feelings for each other. However, their chemistry, combined with Loki officially coming out as bisexual, made shipping them a pretty easy choice for fans. And now they’re walking around London’s theater district in tuxes? It’s a Lokius shipper’s dream come true!

Loki and Mobius wearing tuxedos it’s not a fanfiction it’s LOKI S2 I’ve been screaming since this morning 😭🤌😍💚 #lokius #lokiseason2 pic.twitter.com/nhlKLH6X12 — Alice Rovai (@alice_rovai) July 4, 2022

They’re back!!! 🤵🏻❤️🤵🏼‍♂️



A quick sketch of these 2 lads because I am losing my mind about the recent BTS of Loki season 2! Loki and Mobius look AMAZING in 60’s tuxedos!! 🐍🕰#Loki #Mobius #lokiseason2 #owenwilson #TomHiddleston pic.twitter.com/NiXvNJI4vx — Ella Thompson (@Ellathoompson) July 5, 2022

Of course, the Loki fandom is as chaotic as Loki himself, and the animosity between the Lokius crowd and the Sylkie (Loki/Sylvie) supporters is legendary. Some fan art creators followed in Loki and Sylvie’s footsteps by choosing violence.

But not all the fan art that’s come out has been shipping! (Just … the vast majority of it.) Some fans just love the sheer perfection of Loki in a tux.

You know a series is good when the fan art comes out before the first trailer! Have you seen a piece you love that we didn’t include here? Link us to it in the comments.

