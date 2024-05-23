Jo Togame's fight against Sakura from Wind Breaker
Watch Sakura Punch Some Sense Into Jo in ‘Wind Breaker’ Episode 8

Vanessa Esguerra
May 23, 2024

Sakura from Wind Breaker may be the new kid from Furin, but he didn’t come to town to play around. He’s determined to be stronger, and he takes fights seriously—even when he’s been beaten to a pulp.

We all thought that, for the first time in the anime, Sakura wouldn’t be able to get up after fighting Jo. Nobody likes Jo, but he’s undeniably strong, and his fists did the talking in the previous episode. But something tells us that Sakura is about to deal a major blow to Jo, who doesn’t even know what he’s fighting for.

Episode 8 of Wind Breaker will be available on Crunchyroll today, May 25, 2024. The latest episode has already been released in Japan, but North American viewers can expect the latest episode to be available a day later.

So where did Jo go wrong, exactly? He initially joined Lion’s Head (Shishitoren) because he wanted a group that made him feel like he belonged. The former gang wasn’t as brutal before Choji became the leader, but it all changed when Choji assumed power. He didn’t know how to handle the pressure of power and decided that the only way to lead a group was to force others to become strong.

But Choji didn’t have a training plan in mind. He just wanted people to keep fighting until they no longer could. It explains why Shishitoren immediately strips anyone who loses a fight of their membership. The worst thing a friend could do is enable this cruel behavior, and that’s what Jo did. He enforced Choji’s cruelty against others, just to keep his friend’s image clean. If Sakura beats Jo, Shishitoren might reconsider how to handle their group.

Jo is by no means an easy fight, as the second-strongest member of Shishitoren. But beating him might force changes along the way.

