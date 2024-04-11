Andy running and laughing while holding a terrified Fuuko in his arms in "Undead Unluck"
Category:
Anime

They’re Really Making Us Wait for News of ‘Undead Unluck’ Season 2, Aren’t They?


Kirsten Carey

Published: Apr 11, 2024 03:05 pm

In a year full of incredible anime, Undead Unluck became a standout fan favorite. With two cours airing consecutively, Undead Unluck somehow manages to have an incredibly dark premise—discussion of suicide is central to the plot from the get-go—while also being able to be described as “fun.” The Chainsaw Man comparisons are rampant.

But Fuuko and Andy can stand on their own two feet, thank you very much—albeit with antics galore. Since the 24-episode season wrapped up in March 2024, the inevitable question arises: Will there be a season 2? And if so, when?

Announcing an announcement

Even after a 24-episode season, there’s plenty of Yoshifumi Tozuka’s manga left for the Undead Unluck anime to adapt. No, really, there is truly a lot left—episode 24 ends partway through chapter 53, and the manga has published over 200 chapters since beginning in 2020, and counting.

Given the anime’s success, it seems inevitable that a second season will be announced. And yet—TMS Productions has not officially announced anything yet. While there are plenty of rumors swirling around online, season 2 has not been confirmed.

This is frustrating, of course. By contrast, The Apothecary Diaries, which stretched across the same exact same two-cour period in fall 2023 and winter 2024, received a second season announcement simultaneous with the airing of its final episode. But if it’s any consolation, Apothecary’s surprise announcement is more of the exception than the rule. Even Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End—another show that aired during the same period—hasn’t received an official second season announcement yet.

But there’s room for hope. The day after the final episode of Undead Unluck‘s first season aired on March 23, the series’ official Twitter account made a big, flashy-looking announcement. They announced that there will be an announcement. Rest assured, it will be a “major announcement” about the Undead Unluck anime. Unfortunately, this announcement will not be made until August 1st, 2024—over four months after the announcement of the announcement.

On the bright side, this announcement almost certainly must be the confirmation of season 2. If they built up a “major announcement” for a full third of a year and it was anything less, that would be quite mean. But unfortunately, we’ll just have to wait until August to find out for sure. I suppose we’re in the Great Announcements for Announcements Era!

In the meantime, if you’re not caught up on the first season, you can stream it on Disney+.

