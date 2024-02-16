Is There a ‘Chainsaw Man’ Season 2 Release Date? Answered

MAPPA’s anime adaptation of Chainsaw Man was arguably the best anime released in 2022, which was an incredible year for anime overall. While Tatsuki Fujimoto’s manga has been going strong all the while, it’s been a minute since we’ve gotten more Chainsaw Man anime.

Because we live in an era where we can often get instant gratification, it feels like it’s been ages since we’ve seen new Chainsaw Man anime. The end of the first season essentially confirmed MAPPA was already working on the second, but when is it coming?

And is it really taking the shape of a second season? Of television?

Reze is coming!

The next arc in Chainsaw Man is the Reze arc, named after a new primary (and fan-favorite) character introduced therein. To give you a taste of what kind of antics and feels you’re in for, Reze serves as Denji’s new love interest.

The anime’s adaptation of the Reze arc is definitely on its way. But MAPPA isn’t making it into a season of television. Instead, it’s following the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 example and making the Reze arc into its own movie.

Hear that? We’re going to the movies, baby!

You might notice that this teaser, which was released at Jump Festa in December 2023, makes no mention of a release date. That’s a pretty clear signal that this film might be a ways off. Late 2024 would be the earliest possible time to expect a release, but I think it’s more likely we’ll get the Reze arc in 2025. And hey, if you’re bracing yourself for 2025 but the film comes earlier, that’s better than being disappointed when it doesn’t come out, right?

Why no date is a good date

Honestly, the fact that the Chainsaw Man: The Movie – Reze Arc seems to be taking its sweet time is nothing but a good thing. MAPPA is divided into multiple teams, and those teams can operate under shockingly different work conditions. MAPPA’s production of Jujutsu Kaisen came under the spotlight in fall 2023, because animators were quitting en masse, facing a horrendous, unhealthy work conditions beneath an unreasonable schedule.

On one hand, 2024 began with the director for Chainsaw Man‘s first season, Ryuu Nakamura, left MAPPA to found his own studio. However, Chainsaw Man‘s production is reportedly created by a completely different branch in a completely different building, under completely different rules. The workers (again, allegedly) get a better starting salary than Ghibli, paid time off, and other perks.

Famously, MAPPA animators only had four months to complete Jujutsu Kaisen 0. A full-length film! So the fact that Chainsaw Man‘s animators getting around two years to create their feature bodes very well. Hopefully, JJK animators can get the same treatment in the future.

