‘The Walking Dead’ Will Keep Going Forever, Right?

Season 11 of the long-running post-apocalyptic drama The Walking Dead wrapped up in November 2022, but that hasn’t stopped the franchise. Over 11 seasons, the series built out a dark, realistic, and compelling post-apocalyptic zombie world, and has taken the time to develop countless well-rounded characters. After 12 years of The Walking Dead, you may have assumed that the series would never end.

There’s always room to do more as long as the characters are alive. Season 11’s conclusion, though, seemed to specifically hint at there being more to the story. Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) left the series after season 9, but surprised viewers by returning at the end of season 11, revealing that the Civic Republic Military had captured him. Meanwhile, Michonne (Danai Gurira) and Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) are on separate missions to find Grimes. With teases of the franchise’s biggest character returning, characters going off on their own rescue missions, and the prospect of learning more about the antagonistic CRM, The Walking Dead seems to be building up a story for another season.

Is The Walking Dead returning for season 12?

The Walking Dead has not been renewed for a 12th season. The series met its long-awaited finale with the conclusion of season 11. However, that doesn’t mean that the franchise won’t keep going. All the loose ends in the season 11 finale weren’t setting up another season, but several new spinoffs. The Walking Dead has already entered into the world of spinoffs with Fear the Walking Dead, which is currently on its eighth season, as well as The Walking Dead: World Beyond, Tales of the Walking Dead, and The Walking Dead: Dead City.

The Walking Dead: Dead City was the first spinoff to arrive after The Walking Dead‘s conclusion and serves as a true sequel to the series, catching up with Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) as he teams up with Maggie (Lauren Cohan) to find Maggie’s son. The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon followed shortly after The Dead City‘s premiere and, as the title suggests, resumes Dixon’s story, though it has taken an unexpected turn from when we last saw him. Both Negan and Dixon’s series have been renewed for a second season.

Meanwhile, there is still one more upcoming spinoff that will follow up on Grimes’ season 11 cameo. The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live premieres in February 2024 and will see Grimes and Michonne’s attempts to find one another after Grimes’ capture by the CRM. Even though The Walking Dead ended, it really just did so to refresh the franchise and allow its stories to continue through several new shows.

