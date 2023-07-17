Everything We Know About Rick and Michonne’s ‘Walking Dead’ Spinoff

The last time we saw Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) in The Walking Dead was after the episode “What Comes After” (season 9, episode 5), during the tail end of the series finale. And his scene hinted at what to expect from the upcoming spinoff The Walking Dead: Rick & Michonne. Fans are certainly excited to see Rick Grimes in action again, alongside his lover Michonne (Danai Gurira), who left their kids to find him.

The Walking Dead: Rick & Michonne is one of the most anticipated spinoffs and a much needed development after the cancellation of the Rick Grimes film trilogy. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming spinoff so far.

What is The Walking Dead: Rick & Michonne about?

The Walking Dead: Rick & Michonne doesn’t have any specific plot details at this moment, but AMC has a very poetic synopsis that gives us a gist of spinoff’s general direction.

This series presents an epic love story of two characters changed by a changed world. Kept apart by distance. By an unstoppable power. By the ghosts of who they were. Rick and Michonne Rick are thrown into another world, built on a war against the dead… And ultimately, a war against the living. Can they find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike any they’ve ever known before? Are they enemies? Lovers? Victims? Victors? Without each other, are they even alive — or will they find that they, too, are the Walking Dea

Does The Walking Dead: Rick & Michonne have a release window?

The current release window is 2024, but we don’t know if The Walking Dead: Rick & Michonne will premiere in the summer or the fall of 2024.

Who is in The Walking Dead: Rick & Michonne?

Due to the title of the series we already know Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira are returning to the franchise to play Rick and Michonne, respectively. Little is known about the series or its cast, which will apparently include Pollyanna McIntosh as Anne.

(featured image: AMC)

