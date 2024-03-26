Is There Any Chance of a Season 3 for ‘The Tourist’?

Everyone loves a tourist. Milling around in foreign lands. Standing in the middle of the sidewalk taking pictures. Plotting the alien invasion of Earth. But is the love enough to bring the mystery thriller The Tourist back for a third season? Don’t ask a tourist, they don’t know anything.

What is The Tourist about?

It’s about the tourist to end all tourists! After an unnamed man (played by Jamie Dornan) crashes his car in the Australian outback, he wakes up in a hospital with no idea where he is or even who he is. He’s a tourist in his own life! Wondering how he got there! Like real-life tourists, his existence pisses a lot of people off. Unlike real-life tourists, a shadowy organization is attempting to kill him. Now he has to team up with Probationary Constable Helen Chambers (Danielle Macdonald) in order to find out his identity before someone decides to put an end to it for good.

Will there be a third season?

Like The Legend of Korra, The Tourist was actually supposed to be a one-season series. Six episodes total. The show was so well received, however, that it was greenlit for a whole ‘nother season, which moved from Max to Netflix in the U.S. and dropped on February 29, 2024. What did you expect? It was the UK’s most-watched drama series.

As of now, a third season has not officially been announced. Jamie Dornan recently told EW there were “conversations” happening about a potential third season, but he also noted that he’s “very busy, I think, for the next couple of years.”

Let’s hope he can make time in his schedule so the fans can pull themselves up from the cliffhanger that season two’s finale left them on.

