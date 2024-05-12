Kefla bears her fists against a green sky in "Dragon Ball Super"
(Toei)
Category:
TV

Is ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Coming Back?

Image of Coco Poley
Coco Poley
|
Published: May 12, 2024 04:55 pm

Dragon Ball fans around the world were saddened when the creator of the Dragon Ball universe, Akira Toriyama, passed away this March. He was laid to rest just as chapter 103 of Dragon Ball Super was being published. Now, fans are wondering if Dragon Ball Super will return in the next issue of V Jump.

Recommended Videos

The Dragon Ball Super manga is currently published in V Jump and has been illustrated by Toyotaro for the last nine years. Toyotaro shared his deepest condolences for Toriyama’s family and his gratitude for the years he and Toriyama had worked together on social media. He did mention a hiatus, but he didn’t disclose any details that could help fans anticipate when we might get more DBS.

Will ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Come Back?

Toyotaro may be taking his own time to grieve the death of his friend and coworker before he can work again. It’s also possible that Toriyama left some scripts behind that can continue the storyline from chapter 103 without too many new changes. Whatever the case, Dragon Ball Super is on indefinite hiatus that continues to be … well, indefinite. There were rumors that the next chapters would appear in V Jump #6 this May, but those have since disintegrated.

From Toyotaro’s tweets and promises to fans that there will be more in the future, it seems like Dragon Ball Super will probably come back at some point. Naturally, Toyotaro is still grieving the loss of his friend, the talented Toriyama. I guess we will just have to wait and see. Which is very normal for Dragon Ball fans, there are always cliffhangers from chapter to chapter!

Post Tag:
Akira Toriyama
Dragon Ball
Dragon Ball Super
The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Inside the Seriously Regal Estates Seen in Netflix’s ‘Bridgerton’
Sharma Sisters, Bridgerton sat facing one another in purple dresses Simone Ashley and Charithra Chandran
Category: TV
TV
Inside the Seriously Regal Estates Seen in Netflix’s ‘Bridgerton’
Amanda Landwehr Amanda Landwehr May 12, 2024
Read Article Does Korra Ever Reconnect With Past Avatars in ‘The Legend Of Korra’? Explained
Korra from Nickelodeon's 'The Legend of Korra'.
Category: TV
TV
Does Korra Ever Reconnect With Past Avatars in ‘The Legend Of Korra’? Explained
Coco Poley Coco Poley May 12, 2024
Read Article ‘Paw Patrol’ Spin-off Debuts Nonbinary Character and Republicans Lose Their Minds
Characters from 'Paw Patrol'
Category: TV
TV
‘Paw Patrol’ Spin-off Debuts Nonbinary Character and Republicans Lose Their Minds
Jack Doyle Jack Doyle May 12, 2024
Read Article Meet the Dashing Actor Who Plays Viscount Anthony Bridgerton
Anthony Bridgerton, Season 2
Category: TV
TV
Meet the Dashing Actor Who Plays Viscount Anthony Bridgerton
Coco Poley Coco Poley May 12, 2024
Read Article Breaking Down the ‘Bridgerton’ Aesthetic
Penelope Featherington and Francesca Bridgerton beside each other
Category: TV
TV
Breaking Down the ‘Bridgerton’ Aesthetic
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra May 11, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Inside the Seriously Regal Estates Seen in Netflix’s ‘Bridgerton’
Sharma Sisters, Bridgerton sat facing one another in purple dresses Simone Ashley and Charithra Chandran
Category: TV
TV
Inside the Seriously Regal Estates Seen in Netflix’s ‘Bridgerton’
Amanda Landwehr Amanda Landwehr May 12, 2024
Read Article Does Korra Ever Reconnect With Past Avatars in ‘The Legend Of Korra’? Explained
Korra from Nickelodeon's 'The Legend of Korra'.
Category: TV
TV
Does Korra Ever Reconnect With Past Avatars in ‘The Legend Of Korra’? Explained
Coco Poley Coco Poley May 12, 2024
Read Article ‘Paw Patrol’ Spin-off Debuts Nonbinary Character and Republicans Lose Their Minds
Characters from 'Paw Patrol'
Category: TV
TV
‘Paw Patrol’ Spin-off Debuts Nonbinary Character and Republicans Lose Their Minds
Jack Doyle Jack Doyle May 12, 2024
Read Article Meet the Dashing Actor Who Plays Viscount Anthony Bridgerton
Anthony Bridgerton, Season 2
Category: TV
TV
Meet the Dashing Actor Who Plays Viscount Anthony Bridgerton
Coco Poley Coco Poley May 12, 2024
Read Article Breaking Down the ‘Bridgerton’ Aesthetic
Penelope Featherington and Francesca Bridgerton beside each other
Category: TV
TV
Breaking Down the ‘Bridgerton’ Aesthetic
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra May 11, 2024
Author
Coco Poley
Coco Poley is a freelance writer, prolific poet, and artist who has been writing professionally for seven years. When Coco isn't writing poetry and fiction, they are creating some form of art or roller skating. You can find Coco's features on comics, TV, games, software, and film across the web on The Stack Overflow blog, How-to Geek, Women Write About Comics, and Sidequest.Zone. Follow Coco's journey as an author or buy their art at http://linktr.ee/youcancallmecoco.