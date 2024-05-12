Is ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Coming Back?

Dragon Ball fans around the world were saddened when the creator of the Dragon Ball universe, Akira Toriyama, passed away this March. He was laid to rest just as chapter 103 of Dragon Ball Super was being published. Now, fans are wondering if Dragon Ball Super will return in the next issue of V Jump.

The Dragon Ball Super manga is currently published in V Jump and has been illustrated by Toyotaro for the last nine years. Toyotaro shared his deepest condolences for Toriyama’s family and his gratitude for the years he and Toriyama had worked together on social media. He did mention a hiatus, but he didn’t disclose any details that could help fans anticipate when we might get more DBS.

Will ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Come Back?

Toyotaro may be taking his own time to grieve the death of his friend and coworker before he can work again. It’s also possible that Toriyama left some scripts behind that can continue the storyline from chapter 103 without too many new changes. Whatever the case, Dragon Ball Super is on indefinite hiatus that continues to be … well, indefinite. There were rumors that the next chapters would appear in V Jump #6 this May, but those have since disintegrated.

From Toyotaro’s tweets and promises to fans that there will be more in the future, it seems like Dragon Ball Super will probably come back at some point. Naturally, Toyotaro is still grieving the loss of his friend, the talented Toriyama. I guess we will just have to wait and see. Which is very normal for Dragon Ball fans, there are always cliffhangers from chapter to chapter!

