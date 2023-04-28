INTERVIEW: Rachael Leigh Cook Explores Love and Comedy for ‘A Tourist’s Guide to Love’

A Tourist’s Guide to Love is a story about Amanda (Rachael Leigh Cook) coming to terms with the fact that she needs to take care of herself, even if that realization comes while on a work trip. As she is trying to close a deal, she finds love, happiness, and is taken on an adventure that her previous relationship would never have allowed.

When I spoke with Rachael Leigh Cook for the movie, it was like returning to the love of her characters from movies like She’s All That but this project was special. Because she had been part of the movie from the start. I asked her what drew her to the story as a whole and she talked about working on the film from the start. “I’m lucky enough that I was part of its idea and inception,” she said. “I got to work with Eirene Tran Donohue and we together assembled the pieces and then she wrote the fantastic screenplay that is our movie.”

The first part of my question was about what made her want to be part of the film and so she talked a lot about coming back to the genre and working with Netflix again. “I’m lucky enough that my first movie for Netflix, Love, Guaranteed did pretty good. And I knew that I had a window out to maybe be lucky enough to work with them again,” she said. “I knew Netflix was looking for something in the travel arenas. We were coming out of Covid and I loved the idea of a story of not just people coming together in a romance, but a whole group of people having this big adventure from all different walks of life for different reasons. So that’s what the big appeal was to me.”

You can see my full chat with Rachael Leigh Cook here:

A Tourist’s Guide to Love is available on Netflix now!

(Featured image: Sasidis Sasisakulporn/Netflix)

