Inside the Seriously Regal Estates Seen in Netflix’s ‘Bridgerton’

Netflix’s hit period drama Bridgerton is perhaps best known for its steamy love scenes, elaborate costuming, and romanticized depiction of a bygone, Ruritanian era—all set against the backdrop of the dreamy English countryside. However, the real star of the show might very well be its filming locations.

Season 3 of Shonda Rhimes and creator Chris Van Dusen’s Bridgerton is nearly upon us, promising to deliver a swoon-worthy romance for Lady Whistledown herself, Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan), that would surely send a scandalized Victorian maiden into an early grave. The new episodes, which are based on the fourth book in Julia Quinn’s series, “Romancing Mister Bridgerton,” arrive on the steaming platform on May 16, and will see the return of many Bridgerton regulars—this time, with a particular emphasis being placed on Penelope and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton).

Although the chemistry between past couples like Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon Bassett (Regé-Jean Page) or Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley) and Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) has taken center stage since the series premiere in 2020, it’s safe to say that Bridgerton is nothing without its picturesque, Regency-era setting. So, as we gear up for the next courting season, here’s a quick breakdown of the TV show’s IRL filming locations, and the places that make up “the ton” as we know it.

Where does Bridgerton film?

Per Condé Nast Traveller, many grand estates are used to film Bridgerton, but perhaps none are as recognizable as the Bridgerton family home. Although the flower-draped Georgian villa is supposed to be located in the affluent London neighborhood of Mayfair, the real-life home used for exterior shots can actually be found in Greenwich, about five miles outside of central London. A historic, 19th-century property called the “Ranger’s House,” the building is located on the edge of Greenwich Park, and luckily, for diehard Bridgerton fans, can be toured, so make sure to add that to your next visit to the U.K.

As for the interior of Casa Bridgerton, the Halton House, located in Aylesbury, is where we can usually find Lady Bridgerton and her small army of children spilling the tea over finger sandwiches and desserts. It also acts as Featheringtons’ dining room. Crafty! The historic home certainly isn’t new to the world of entertainment, having been used as a shooting location by another hit Netflix series, The Crown. A historic Royal Air Force Station, the RAF Halton, is also used for interior shots.

Halton House is a country house in the Chiltern Hills above the village of Halton in Buckinghamshire, England. It was built for Alfred Freiherr de Rothschild between 1880 and 1883. pic.twitter.com/PniXHmyUGi — WikiVictorian (@wikivictorian) December 6, 2022

As for the Featheringtons’ opulent manor, the Grade I listed Hatfield House is primarily used to bring the family home to life. Interestingly enough, the land, at one point, hosted the childhood home of Queen Elizabeth I, which was supposedly her favored residence throughout her life. And yeah, it’s not difficult to understand why. Talk about some seriously stately history! Sadly, much of the original structure has been destroyed over the decades.

Other shooting locations include the magnificent Castle Howard in Yorkshire, as well as Wrotham Park in Hertfordshire, which is used as the exterior of the Bridgerton family’s country seat. No. 1 Royal Crescent, a museum in the popular Cotswolds locale of Bath, is also featured in many scenes, with season 3 set to introduce a new estate to the mix: Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire, a.k.a., the birthplace of the “Bulldog” himself, Winston Churchill. Oh, and the site of a tree affectionally known as the “Harry Potter Tree,” given the grounds were featured in 2007’s Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix.

Basildon Park in Berkshire and its idyllic gardens will also act as the home to a Bridgerton newcomer, Lady Tilley Arnold (Hannah New), who seems like she’s getting pretty cozy with Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) in season 3 promos. Grimsthorpe Castle in Lincolnshire, Osterley Park, Painshill Park, and Squerryes Court will also take on bigger roles in the upcoming episodes, with the production recycling many familiar locations for garden parties, balls, and other such happenings in “the ton.”

Needless to say, Bridgerton uses many, many historic country homes to recreate the backdrop of an idyllic Regency-era England, and it’s nearly impossible to list them all. Either way, fans can look forward to revisiting the world of Bridgerton when the new season arrives on Netflix later this month.

