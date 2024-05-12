Meet the Dashing Actor Who Plays Viscount Anthony Bridgerton

On May 16, the first half of the third season of Bridgerton comes to Netflix, along with all the “Polin” teasers we’ve wanted. Our favorite bougie English family is back to look for love, including some of the best actors from previous seasons. And one of our favorites is the man of the house, Anthony, the Viscount of Bridgerton.

From Viscount to Viscount

The eldest son in the Bridgerton family, Anthony, was always destined to take up his father’s mantle. After the tragic death of Viscount Edmund Bridgerton during Viscountess Bridgerton’s pregnancy with Hyacinth, the title would remain with the Viscountess until Anthony found a wife. Season two of Bridgerton focused on the taming of Anthony Bridgerton by Lady Kathani “Kate” Sharma (Simone Ashley), which was a delightfully spicy and steamy season worthy of a rewatch. The verbal sparring between Lord Bridgerton and Lady Sharma is enough to heat an apartment in winter.

When the roguish Anthony falls in love with Kate Sharma and proposes to her, she says yes despite the social drama caused by their mutual affection. They get married and Anthony finally takes on the title of Viscount. This also grants Kate the title of Viscountess Bridgerton by way of marriage. At this point in the story the title has fully transferred to Anthony, the rightful heir of Viscount Edmund Bridgerton. Anthony is officially the Viscount Bridgerton. But who will play him in season 3?

Who will play Viscount Bridgerton in Season 3?

It has been confirmed by Netflix that Jonathan Bailey will continue in his role as the Viscount Bridgerton in season 3. He’s bound to be cuter than ever in his role as a lovey-dovey and playful husband to Kate, per showrunner and writer Jess Brownell’s comments on this upcoming season. It will be a delight to see Jonathan Bailey as the Viscount Bridgerton in his honeymoon phase with his new Viscountess. Will the Viscount be less of a rogue now that he’s in love and happily married? Only time will tell.

Bailey can also be seen in the Showtime limited series Fellow Travelers alongside Matt Bomer and will star in the highly anticipated Wicked films as Fiyero.

