‘Paw Patrol’ Spin-off Debuts Nonbinary Character and Republicans Lose Their Minds

WE MADE IT, BABY. THE GAY AGENDA HAS MADE ITS MARK on PAW PATROL! There is now a transgender character on the Paw Patrol team. Glory to the dolls. Glory to the transmascs. Glory to the enbys. Today we have reached new heights of trans achievement.

Who is this new trans icon?

The Paw Patrol spinoff Rubble & Crew is making headlines by featuring a nonbinary character named River, a flawless pick for a nonbinary name. What’s River into? Skateboarding, photography, and astronomy. So far, it all checks out. River appears in season one, episode 9, “The Crew Builds An Observatory”, where Rubble’s crew does exactly what the title suggests so River can get a better look at the stars. Now THAT is allyship if I ever heard it.

River was created by nonbinary author and activist Lindz Amer, who created the educational and affirming site Queer Kid Stuff. In celebration of Paw Patrol‘s newest addition, Amer shared an Instagram post writing “I wanted to write a non-binary character who was aspirational and incredibly cool, someone for the pups (and kids at home) to look up to. They found an awesome non-binary actor to voice River, and I’m so happy how it turned out.” That awesome non-binary actor is Cihang Ma, who plays Michelle on Departure.

Naturally, conservatives and transphobes weren’t happy about the inclusive addition. Honestly, I don’t even want to name these people or give them a platform. The complaints are pretty much what you’d expect, with people whining that Paw Patrol has “gone woke” and Paw Patrol is “working to indoctrinate your kids into the woke cult”. The usual bigot talking points. Sadly, some critics targeted Amer directly, accusing the author of “coming after kids” and telling them to “leave the kids alone.”

Paw Patrol is just one of many films and television shows marketed towards younger audiences that have drawn ire from the “anti-woke” crowd. Right-wing critics raged at the inclusion of a nonbinary character in the Disney film Elemental. They seethed at Barbie, complaining that the film’s feminist themes were “emasculating” to male viewers. They hemmed and hawed at the live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid, which featured a Black woman as the lead character. And this is in addition to the dangerous vitriol that they hurl at “woke” brands like Target and Bud Light!

These people need to take a lesson from the Paw Patrol crew and get a real job. Quit trying to put out ideological fires and start putting out real ones. Lay some bricks. Pour some cement. Start skateboarding. Take some pictures. Look at the stars. Be a little more like River. It would do them some good.

