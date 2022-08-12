The Cast of ‘Resident Alien’ Told Us About the New Invasion

Syfy’s Resident Alien is bringing us the second part of season 2, and with it comes a whole new problem with Harry and the residents of Patience: a new alien invasion. What we learned at the end of the first part of season 2 was that Harry’s people weren’t coming to try to destroy humanity because a scarier race of aliens was coming instead, to destroy all of Earth.

The series has shown us how Harry slowly grows into an alien who cares about the people of Patience and who wants to find relationships (while still planning on killing everyone), and it’s a delightful series to sit and watch and just see how much this cast of characters all love each other and try to navigate living in a small town with an alien.

Talking with the cast, I asked about where the series is taking the town of Patience and, specifically, Harry in season 2 part b, given the fact that we know that there are others coming to Earth that might not be as seemingly innocent as Harry. (For the most part. He still did kill someone and tried to kill a kid.) The aliens come to Earth, and it isn’t just about someone else beating him to wiping out humanity but, instead, that these new aliens do not care about the Earth as a whole.

“The big issue for Harry isn’t that they want to kill the people, the new aliens want to destroy Earth,” Chris Sheridan creator of Resident Alien said. “And the Earth, all along is the consistent thing that Harry’s tried to protect. And in the very beginning, the feeling was ‘I’ve got to kill all the people in order to save the Earth’ and now another group of beings is here to destroy the Earth faster than even the humans could so he’s got something bigger on his plate to deal with now.”

For Alan Tudyk, who plays the alien known as Harry on the show, he got a chance to work with his Dollhouse co-star Enver Gjokaj again, as Gjokaj plays the alien Joseph, who comes to destroy the planet. But he focused on the fact that Harry’s high stakes come from the baby alien he needs to get to and how that is all playing into Joseph showing up and the struggle that we’re going to see play out in the rest of the season.

We also spoke with Alice Wetterlund, Levi Fiehler, Corey Reynolds, and Elizabeth Bowen about the series and the relationships that their characters all have with each other! (I did ask Corey Reynolds and Elizabeth Bowen about singing “Wind Beneath My Wings” because I love Beaches.) You can see our full interview here:

Resident Alien airs on Syfy and is streaming on Peacock on Wednesdays at 10PM, and this season is gearing up to give us some exciting new storylines to follow in the future, and we can’t wait!

