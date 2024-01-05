Will There Be ‘The Eminence In Shadow’ Season 2 Episode 13? Answered

The Eminence in Shadow had many fans wanting for more after its second season. This series isn’t your average Isekai anime, and despite involving magic and dark themes, Eminence is Shadow is just about a guy who got hit by a truck and got reincarnated into a strong protagonist.

But the protagonist, Cid Kagenou, doesn’t really care about being a hero in the spotlight. Despite being overpowered, he doesn’t want any attention, and instead, he aims to be a powerful and mysterious being who does heroic deeds in the dark. This isn’t a “dark knight” kind of story, since Cid’s real motivation is simply to get stronger than a nuke.

That’s exactly how he died in his previous life. He worked out a lot, mastered a variety of martial arts, and hoped to be enlightened with immense power. Unfortunately, Cid mistook the light of a truck for “enlightenment” and got run over. That’s how he got reincarnated as Cid Kagenou, in a world where he’s likelier to become the “Eminence of Shadow” that he hopes to be.

The Eminence in Shadow: Lost Echoes Movie Officially Announced!



✨More: https://t.co/rOW4ecBF4D pic.twitter.com/Non8ZyKVGi — AnimeTV チェーン (@animetv_jp) December 20, 2023

There is no announcement of a season after the last episode of Eminence in Shadow Season 2, and there isn’t an episode 13 for the second season either. This doesn’t mean the end for fans, though, since Eminence in Shadow: Lost Echoes Movie has been confirmed after the last episode of season 2 of the anime. There is no release date for the movie yet, but it wouldn’t be farfetched to say that it follows the events of the anime.

