Antony Starr as Homelander in a season 4 promo for 'The Boys'
‘The Boys’ To Bow Out With Season 5

Britt Hayes
Published: Jun 11, 2024 11:40 am

Ahead of this week’s season 4 premiere, we’ve just learned that season 5 of The Boys will be the series’ last. But it sounds like this crew is ready to send things out the only way they can: with a big, bloody bang.

Showrunner Eric Kripke made the announcement on X, where he revealed that The Boys is ending with season 5. “Season 4 Premiere Week is a good time to announce: Season 5 will be the Final Season!” Kripke wrote, adding, “Always my plan, I just had to be cagey till I got the final OK from Vought. Thrilled to bring the story to a gory, epic, moist climax. Watch Season 4 in 2 DAYS, cause the end has begun!”

The Boys returns to Prime Video this week, with the first three episodes of season 4 dropping on June 13, followed by new episodes every Thursday. Based on the comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, The Boys is set in a world where superheroes exist and work for fascist mega-corp Vought Industries. The only people brave enough to stand up to Vought are The Boys, a group of vigilantes whose lives were each affected by unruly supes in horrific ways. The series stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Cameron Crovetti.

While The Boys is coming to an end, we still have a couple of spinoffs to look forward to, including season 2 of Gen V, which is set at a college for supes. Prime Video is also developing a spinoff set in Mexico with Gael García Bernal and Diego Luna.

