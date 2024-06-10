Antony Starr has his arms outstretched as Homelander in 'The Boys'.
'The Boys' Are Back in Town This Week With a Super-Sized Premiere

Britt Hayes
Published: Jun 10, 2024 04:43 pm

Our long national nightmare is almost over—the election still isn’t happening until November, thanks for reminding us, but a different, smaller, less consequential nightmare is coming to an end: The Boys is back with a new season.

It’s been a long year, and even longer if you count the months from last year (we do), but we have one nice thing to look forward to this week—two, if you count the return of House of the Dragon (we do). Season 4 of The Boys is finally hitting Prime Video, and as an added treat for our patience, we’re getting not one, not two, but THREE whole episodes to kick things off.

On June 13, the first three episodes of The Boys season 4 arrive on Amazon’s Prime Video, starting with episode 1, “Department of Dirty Tricks.” Episode 2 is titled “Life Among the Septics,” and episode 3 is titled “We’ll Keep the Red Flag Flying Here.” New episodes will drop each week. Unlike House of the Dragon, which has a shorter episode order for season 2, The Boys is keeping things same as usual with a full eight-episode season. Here’s the complete list of episodes with corresponding release dates:

June 13 – Episode 1 – “Department of Dirty Tricks”
June 13 – Episode 2 – “Life Among the Septics”
June 13 – Episode 3 – “We’ll Keep the Red Flag Flying Here”
June 20 – Episode 4 – “Wisdom of the Ages”
June 27 – Episode 5 – “Beware the Jabberwock, My Son”
July 4 – Episode 6 – “Dirty Business”
July 11 – Episode 7 – “The Insider”
July 18 – Episode 8 – “Assassination Run”

We have to imagine that July 4 episode is going to be an extra special one for everyone’s favorite fascist, Homelander.

