Everything We Know About ‘The Boys’ Spinoff Series ‘The Boys: Mexico’

The Boys is getting another spinoff series from Amazon, following the success of Gen V. This time, the franchise is expanding globally with The Boys: Mexico on the horizon.

Based on the comic book series of the same name by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, The Boys has flourished since its premiere in 2019. Its satirical, gritty take on the superhero genre has delighted fans, with the show quickly gaining critical acclaim. Amazon soon invested in two more series set in The Boys universe: The Boys Presents: Diabolical and Gen V. With the wild success of Gen V, it became clear that The Boys universe had even more potential for growth and could become a full-fledged shared universe down the line.

Gen V quickly landed a season 2 renewal, while Eric Kripke has teased that The Boys could run for more than five seasons. Between those two shows, viewers were confident that they would have a steady stream of The Boys content in the coming years. However, the future of the universe is now looking even brighter than initially thought with the confirmation of another spinoff series, The Boys: Mexico.

The Boys: Mexico is in development at Amazon

(Prime Video)

Rumors first arose in late November that a Spanish-language spinoff series titled The Boys: Mexico was in development at Amazon. It was reported that Werewolf by Night and Old star Gael García Bernal had signed on to produce the series alongside longtime friend and Andor star Diego Luna. Meanwhile, Blue Beetle writer Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer was tapped to write the script for the spinoff series. Soon, Bernal officially confirmed to Variety that the news about The Boys: Mexico was true. He remained fairly tight-lipped about the project but confirmed his involvement, stating, “I’m very excited about what we can do because we can do something very interesting in Latin America.”

In addition to Luna, Bernal, and Dunnet-Alcocer, The Boys creator Kripke and producer Seth Rogen are involved in The Boys: Mexico. No casting announcements have been made, but Luna and Bernal are reportedly considering taking on minor roles in the series. It’s also unclear what the plot of The Boys: Mexico is. We can assume that it will introduce viewers to a new batch of supes in Mexico. Vought could make an appearance, too. After all, it is Vought International and claims to be a “global leader,” meaning its influence could very likely be felt in Mexico. It would be very interesting to see how the organization operates and is perceived in other countries. If The Boys: Mexico is directly tied to Gen V and The Boys, cameos from some of these characters could also be possible.

The Boys: Mexico does not yet have a release date. However, given that it’s in its very early stages of development, it could be some time before it arrives on Amazon. Gen V didn’t arrive on our screens until close to three years after its initial announcement, so The Boys: Mexico may not release until 2026 or late 2025. More updates should be forthcoming as production starts drawing closer.

(featured image: Prime Video / Frazer Harrison, Getty Images)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]