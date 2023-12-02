‘The Boys’ Season 4 Trailer Is a Bloody Good Time

Somehow after 30 episodes, The Boys on Amazon Prime Video is just as extreme (if not more so) than when it started. I mean, we finally got to see the fabled Herogasm episode, and that will be hard to top. Even before season three of The Boys finished airing, Amazon Studios announced they officially renewed the superhero (or would that be anti-superhero?) hit show for a fourth season.

Season three tied a lot more superhero history into the main storyline and how the narrative of these heroes shaped America’s perception of the past. Many thought of Jensen Ackles’ new character Solider Boy as an American patriot from the World War II era (surprise, he was terrible). Billy Butcher and Hughie Campbell went on a scorched earth tour trying to destroy all the corrupt supes. After using Temp V to gain (temporary) powers and trying to use Solider Boy against Homelander, Butcher is no closer to killing his sworn enemy. If anything, he is worse off than before. Butcher now has a limited lifespan, he pushed Ryan to Homelander, and they lost a superhero ally (who might have had a happy ending). So where do The Boys go from here? Here is everything we know about season 4.

Release Date

Season four of The Boys will premiere in 2024. With the teaser trailer out, hopefully, it means will see it early in the new year. Karl Urban, who plays Billy Butcher, stated the crew would start filming in August of 2022. Production wrapped in early 2023, but multiple entertainment industry strikes this year delayed the release. It seems like a long time to wait, especially with so many questions left unanswered after the season three finale.

On August 22nd, 2022 Antony Starr (Homelander) tweeted that filming for season four had officially started. He marked the occasion with a group photo of The Seven.

Season one. So long ago. Season four, now we begin ;) pic.twitter.com/NFKfp6wYgZ — Antony Starr (@antonystarr) August 22, 2022

The Boys season 4 teaser trailer

The Boys teaser trailer gives us a glimpse of the chaos ahead. Two new female supes, Sister Sage and Firecracker, join the Seven to replace Starlight and Queen Maeve. It looks like much of the focus will be on the battle between Starlight and Homelander. Sister Sage tells Homelander to let the masses tear themselves apart over the supe war, then he can swoop in and save them. Since Homelander is probably one of those guys always thinking about Rome, he says he can be “just like Caesar.” Jeffrey Dean Morgan makes his first appearance in a suit while talking to Billy Butcher. There will be so much to unpack in the new season. Our most burning question: will The Deep find love with a new octopus?

Cast

Most of the main cast of The Boys survived season three, making it likely most will be returning for another season. These are the major players:

Karl Urban as Billy Butcher

Jack Quaid as Hughie

Laz Alonso as Mother’s Milk/M.M.

Tomer Capone as Serge/Frenchie

Karen Fukuhara as Kimiko

Erin Moriarty as Annie January/Starlight

Antony Starr as Homelander

Chace Crawford as The Deep

Jessie T. Usher as A-Train

Colby Minifie as Ashley Barrett

Claudia Doumit as Victoria Neuman

Giancarlo Esposito as Stan Edgar

Cameron Crovetti as Ryan

Laila Robins as Grace Mallory

Jim Beaver as Robert Singer/Dakota Bob

New supe characters will include Susan Heyward as Sister Sage and Valorie Curry as Firecracker.

There is no word if Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy will be back or not. But I think it is likely that we haven’t seen the last of him, even if that tube he was put into in the season 3 finale looked pretty secure.

Sadly, Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell) did not survive Homelander’s wrath. However, showrunner Eric Kripke recently told Entertainment Weekly the same actor would be back playing a new version of the masked hero. It only makes sense that Vought International would quietly replace Black Noir rather than admit another one of The Seven had a tragic ending.

As Maeve (Dominique McElligott) lost her powers and rode off into the sunset with her girlfriend, it remains to be seen if she returns.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan joined the cast for season four as a new character. Both the actor and showrunner Eric Kripke have discussed Morgan joining the show. They (along with Jensen Ackles and Jim Beaver) worked together on the series Supernatural. Morgan was supposed to join the cast in season three, but because of COVID-19 safety protocols for filming, the plan changed. His character hasn’t been confirmed, but rumors on the internet say he might be playing an informant from the comic book known as Monkey.

Plot

Since filming has not started yet, there is no clear plot for season four available yet. I have a feeling that Butcher will really push things in season four (like he hasn’t before). With a limited time left in his life, he has even less time to take out Homelander. And his secret weapons of Temp V and Soldier Boy seem to no longer be options. Plus his plan to keep Ryan safe has backfired big time. So not only does Butcher need to take out Homelander, but he has to not make Ryan Homelander 2.0 in the process.

Many of the team relationships have gotten stronger over season 3. Hughie and Butcher have a growing closeness (I’m not buying the “brother” angle). M.M. and Annie turned out to make a great team, and the world needs more of Frenchie and Kimiko. The rest of the team made it clear that they are a team, not just soldiers awaiting Butcher’s instructions. At least the crew will be stronger heading into their next battle, and Annie appears to be joining up as officially one of “the boys.”

The last part of season three showed secret supe Victoria Neuman joining Robert Singer’s presidential ticket, making her one of The Boys’ top priorities to take out before she can gain more power in the White House. That is easier said than done.

Although we don’t know exactly what we will see in the next season of The Boys, I do know it will be completely off the wall.

