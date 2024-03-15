‘The Bear’ Reportedly Renewed for Season 4 Ahead of Season 3

Viewers were thrilled to learn that the critically acclaimed series The Bear was renewed for a third season. However, it turns out Hulu has even bigger plans for the show’s future.

Recommended Videos

The Bear is a dramedy starring Jeremy Allen White as Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto, a world-renowned chef who leaves his job in New York City to return to his family’s business in Chicago, Illinois. Carmy is tasked with keeping his family’s Italian beef shop open, especially because he wishes to transform it into something more to honor his late older brother, Mike (Jon Bernthal).

The Bear is easily one of the best current shows on television. Not only does it delve into the stressful and underappreciated world of the food service industry, but it is also a very poignant depiction of grief, trauma, and complicated family relationships. The show is greatly improved by the stellar performances of its star-studded cast, including White, Ayo Edebiri, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach. Both seasons 1 and 2 achieved high critical acclaim, with nearly flawless performances and a strong storyline. It was hardly surprising when The Bear was renewed for season 3, but then Hulu decided to take it a step further.

Is The Bear renewed for season 4?

(FX on Hulu)

The Bear has reportedly already been picked up by Hulu for a fourth season. The news is surprising, as FX and Hulu did not make an official announcement, and season 3 has not premiered yet, although it is already filming. However, according to Deadline, multiple inside sources have confirmed that the show was “quietly renewed” for a fourth season. FX declined to comment but did not deny the claims. Meanwhile, since season 3 is filming, it is believed seasons 3 and 4 will be shot back-to-back.

Since The Bear season 3 is still slated for release in June 2024, the alleged renewal and back-to-back filming means season 4 could be arriving as early as 2025. Although rare, it’s not unheard of for hit shows to nab double-season renewals. Avatar: The Last Airbender was recently renewed for seasons 2 and 3 simultaneously, while Netflix ordered four seasons of The Dragon Prince at once. Still, most networks prefer to wait to renew a show until the latest season has premiered and received adequate viewership and critical reception. To bypass this step means the network or streamer has good reason to believe that the seasons are almost guaranteed hits.

Additionally, FX and Hulu may have been anxious to get season 4 production out of the way, given how fast the careers of its cast are growing. Moss-Bachrach will soon be busy filming The Fantastic Four, while Edebiri has Ella McCay and a number of other projects on the horizon. Busy cast schedules can be difficult to work around, and this is part of the reason Euphoria has faced a very long delay. But fans certainly won’t complain about a hit show getting ahead in filming. Viewers should stayed tuned for further updates on The Bear season 4 and the official confirmation from its network.

(featured image: FX on Hulu)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]