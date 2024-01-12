Ayo Edebiri May Have Won Her Golden Globes for a Single Role, But 2023 Was Her Year

Seeing Ayo Edebiri succeed is part of what made 2023 so cool. In addition to her success with The Bear, Edebiri appeared in several films and TV shows, showing off her talent and brilliance.

Edebiri won a Golden Globe for her work in The Bear season 2. While the show was celebrated at the Globes this year, it was Edebiri who won the award for Best Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy. To see her honored for her work as Sydney is great because she deserves to get the praise. But it also reminds us that she is so incredibly talented, and she could—and should—be celebrated for her work last year as a whole.

Outside of The Bear, her television roles alone include an amazing guest spot on Abbott Elementary and continuing her incredible voice work as Missy on Big Mouth. And that’s before we even get into her movie credits. She starred in Bottoms opposite Rachel Sennott, was the voice of April O’Neil in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, and had a small but hilarious role in Theater Camp.

All of this is to say: we should rightfully be calling 2023 Ayo Edebiri’s year. Hopefully that continues to be the case in 2024, and a Golden Globes win is a pretty great start.

Just non-stop hits all year!

If I could talk about The Bear for the rest of my days, I would. I would also talk about Theater Camp as well as Bottoms on a loop. These projects are all so different from each other, but they are all connected by Ayo Edebiri’s talent. Watching her go from playing Sydney to Josie, two characters so completely different from each other, I was impressed by her range as a performer. The same can be said for her brilliant turn as April O’Neil. Her vocal work brought us a completely new take on the TMNT character and one that fit in perfectly with the new Ninja Turtles. And even though Janet Walch wasn’t a huge character, it was still so funny to watch her lie to theatre kids in Theater Camp.

There are very few actors who can jump from project to project like this and make each one so different from the next; she is so tuned in to every character, and makes each one unique.

Edebiri’s comedic timing is superb, and watching how each of these characters navigate their lives has made seeing her shine one of the best parts of 2023. And we can’t wait to see what 2024 brings!

